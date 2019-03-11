La Vonne M. “Vonnie” Rydlund, 71 of Ladysmith, died on Sunday, March 10, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. She is survived by 1 daughter, Carrie Abbiehl of Ladysmith, 1 son, Dan Rydlund of Ladysmith, 5 grandchildren, 2 sisters, Luanne Witt of Holcombe and Lori Johnson of Elk Mound, countless nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A celebration of Life and mass for Vonnie Rydlund will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, March 14, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith with Fr. Inna Pothireddy officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith. Visitation will be held from 4 until 6:30 PM on Wednesday, March 13 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with a scripture service and rosary beginning at 6:30 PM. There will also be an hour of visitation on Thursday from 10 AM until service time at Our Lady of Sorrows.