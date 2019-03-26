Jeffery R. Fillion Sr.
Jeffery R. Fillion, Sr., 59 of Ladysmith died Friday, March 15, in Eau Claire. He is survived by 3 children, Jeffery R. Fillion Jr. of Oregon, WI., Jennifer M. Fillion of Waunakee and Joshua K. Fillion of Evansville, WI. 2 Grandchildren, 3 sisters, Nelva J. King of Wisconsin Dells, Wallis L. Roberts of Fitchburg, WI., and Grace M. Brockman of Arena, WI.
A memorial service for Jeffery R. Fillion, Sr. will be held on Saturday, March 30, at 2 PM at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Rev. David Smith officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. An hour of memorial visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 1 PM until the time of the service.
