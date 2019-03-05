James W. Meyer, Sr, 83, of Ladysmith, died on Friday, March 1, at his winter home in Florence, AZ. He is survived by his wife Patricia, 2 daughters, Sherry Galetka and Darla Dernovsek, 2 sons, James, Jr. and Christopher, 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, Shirley Williams and Marian Mallo.

Funeral services for James Meyer will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, March 9 at the Congregational UCC Church in Ladysmith with Rev. David Bowles officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon. Visitation will be held from 4 PM until 7 PM on Friday, March 8 at the Congregation UCC Church and again on Saturday for an hour prior to service time at the Church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.