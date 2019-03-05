James W. Meyer, Sr
James W. Meyer, Sr, 83, of Ladysmith, died on Friday, March 1, at his winter home in Florence, AZ. He is survived by his wife Patricia, 2 daughters, Sherry Galetka and Darla Dernovsek, 2 sons, James, Jr. and Christopher, 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, Shirley Williams and Marian Mallo.
Funeral services for James Meyer will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, March 9 at the Congregational UCC Church in Ladysmith with Rev. David Bowles officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon. Visitation will be held from 4 PM until 7 PM on Friday, March 8 at the Congregation UCC Church and again on Saturday for an hour prior to service time at the Church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
- Wisconsin Sports 3-5 March 5, 2019Wisconsin State Sports (5am update) March 5, 2019 (Tuesday) at 4:32 am Dale Forbis >>Bucks Stunned By Lowly Phoenix Suns in 114-105 Upset Loss (Phoenix, AZ) — The Milwaukee Bucks blew a fourth-quarter lead and suffered a stunning upset loss in Phoenix Monday 114-105. It’s the first time all season Milwaukee has lost […]
- THRIFT SALE March 5, 2019Indoor Basement Thrift Sale – Thursday true Sunday March 7-10. 10 am – 5 PM 411 EAST 2ND STREET SOUTH, LADYSMITH ALANO CLUB