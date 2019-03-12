Harold A. “Bud” Monson
Harold A. “Bud” Monson, 92, of Jump River passed away on March 11, at Ladysmith Care and Rehab. Harold is survived by his four children, daughter Teresa (Scott) Day, three sons, Dennis (Eileen) Monson and Lawrence (Carol) Monson all of Jump River and Ronald (Kara) Monson of Alameda, California, 8 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one on the way.
Funeral services will be at 11 AM on Saturday, March 16, at the Christ Community Church in Jump River with Rev. Joey Olsen officiating with burial to follow in Mount Nebo Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM on Friday at the Gilman Funeral Home and Saturday morning one hour prior to services at the church. Plombon Funeral Service-Gilman assisted the family with arrangements.
