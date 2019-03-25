DeWayne S. Steckel
Dewayne S. Steckel, 87 of Tony, died on Thursday, March 21, at his home. He is survived by his 4 children, Mark of Ladysmith, Paula Johnson of Edgar, Rick of Ladysmith and Karen Yturralde of Camarillo, CA., 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, Ellen Rohwer of Sutherland, IA and Mary Jane Evans of San Diego, CA.
A visitation for DeWayne Steckel will be held at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith on Saturday, April 6th, from Noon to 4 PM followed with a 4 PM Masonic Memorial and military honors by the Ladysmith Veterans Association.
