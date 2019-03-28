Della C Story
Della C. Story, 80 of Jump River, died Thursday, March 28, at Aspirus Medford Hospital. She is survived by her children, Kurt Latz of Bancroft, Kim (Danny) Trawicki of Gilman, Kirby (Linda Montwill) Latz of Jump River, Kristie (Davey) Winger of Gilman, Wendy (Matthew) Dernovsek of Hudson and Brett (Stacey) Story of Bloomer, 22 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and two more on the way, and her siblings, Arlene (Jerome) Zahn of Jackson, Bryce (Marian) Mallo of Sheldon, Ray Mallo of Gilman, Arthur (Mary) Mallo of Rothschild, Sharon Madlon of Dresser, Judith Mallo of North Prairie, Paulette Johnson of Wauwatosa, Jerry (Jennifer) Mallo of Waukesha, Brian (Cassie) Mallo of Gilman, Loren Mallo of Greenwood and Arlen Mallo of Lake Hallie.
Services will be held at 11 AM on April 1, at St John’s Catholic Church in Sheldon with Father Lourdu Raju officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Nebo Cemetery-Jump River. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM on Sunday at the Gilman Funeral Home and Monday one hour prior to services at the church.
