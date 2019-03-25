Charles W. Thatcher
Charles W. Thatcher, 86 of Hawkins, died on Sunday, March 24, at Ladysmith Care Community. He is survived by 2 sisters, Doris Crabb of Tony and Mary Pruitt of Georgia, numerous nieces and nephews and their families.
Charles Thatcher will be buried with full military honors at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, March 28. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
- Rusk County News March 25, 2019WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-25-19 **FLOOD WARNINGS ARE IN EFFECT FOR PARTS OF THE BLACK, MISSISSIPPI, TREMPEALEAU AND YELLOW RIVERS** **FLOOD WARNING in effect for southern Clark County until 3:30 PM due to an ice jam on the Black River** The remaining snow around our area will continue to melt this week but the good news is […]
- Andy Gajewski March 22, 2019Andy Gajewski, 70 of Exland, died Monday, March 18, at his home. He is survived by his wife Jean, 2 sons, Andrew and Daniel, 1 daughter, Cheryl, his grandchildren, 1 sister, Gail Meyers, nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass for Andy Gajewski will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, April 3rd, at Our Lady […]