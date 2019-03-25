Charles W. Thatcher, 86 of Hawkins, died on Sunday, March 24, at Ladysmith Care Community. He is survived by 2 sisters, Doris Crabb of Tony and Mary Pruitt of Georgia, numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

Charles Thatcher will be buried with full military honors at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, March 28. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.