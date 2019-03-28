Carol L Brown
Carol L. Brown, 70 of Ladysmith, died Wednesday, March 27, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. She is survived by her husband Ken, 2 daughters, Kate Laier of Hayward and Sarah Steeber of Centuria, 2 Grandchildren and 1 brother, Carl Brucek.
Funeral Services for Carol Brown will be held on Tuesday, April 2, at 11 AM at the Congregational UCC Church in Ladysmith with Pastor David Boles officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Friends may call on Monday, April 1st at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith from 4 PM to 8 PM and again on Tuesday morning at the church for an hour prior to the service. In Lieu of Flowers, memorials may be directed to the Rusk County Animal Shelter or the Rusk County Retired Teachers Association.
