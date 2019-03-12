Anthony J. Cynor
Anthony J. Cynor, 52 of Sheldon, died on Tuesday, March 12, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. He is survived by 1 brother, Phillip G. Cynor of Sheldon, 2 sisters, Georgiana Cynor-Fischer of Phillips and Theresa Cynor of Holcombe, 3 nephews and 5 great-nieces and nephews, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Anthony Cynor will be held at 11 AM on Sunday, March 23, at St John’s Catholic Church in Sheldon with Fr. Madanu Lourdu Raju officiating. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM on Friday, March 22 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith where a Scripture Service will be held at 7 PM. There will also be an hour of visitation from 10 AM until service time on Saturday at the church.
