Andy Gajewski
Andy Gajewski, 70 of Exland, died Monday, March 18, at his home. He is survived by his wife Jean, 2 sons, Andrew and Daniel, 1 daughter, Cheryl, his grandchildren, 1 sister, Gail Meyers, nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass for Andy Gajewski will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, April 3rd, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 2nd after 4 PM at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith and again on Wednesday at the church an hour prior to the service.
