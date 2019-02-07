Wisconsin Sports 2-8

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)  February 8, 2019 (Friday) at 4:32 am  Dale Forbis

>>2 Teammates Will Be Called To Testify Against Badger WR Cephus (Madison, WI) — The names of two Badger football players are on the list of witnesses prosecutors plan to call in the sexual assault trial for Quintez Cephus. The star wide receiver missed the entire season while his case was pending. Cephus says an August encounter with two women in his apartment was consensual, but he’s charged with sexual assault. Wide receivers Daniel Davis and A-J Taylor are named by prosecutors as potential witnesses. His trial is scheduled to begin next Monday in Dane County Circuit Court.

>>Bucks Don’t Keep Stanley Johnson Long — Send Him On To Pelicans In Trade For Mirotic (Milwaukee, WI) — Just hours after the Milwaukee Bucks traded for small forward Stanley Johnson, he was passed on as part of a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. In that deal announced Thursday, the Bucks obtained six-foot-10 forward Nikola Mirotic. They may only keep Mirotic for the rest of this season, but he fits the team’s offensive approach and could help the Bucks stay on top of the Eastern Conference standings. Milwaukee gives up Johnson, center Jason Smith and four second-round draft picks for the injury-plagued Mirotic — who’s averaging nearly 17 points and more than eight rebounds-a-game.

>>4 Packers Listed Among Top 101 NFL Players (Green Bay, WI) — Four players with the Green Bay Packers have been named among the top-100 in the N-F-L for the 2018 season. ProFootballFocus-dot-com released the list this week. The highest-rated Packer is left tackle David Bakhtiari at number-39. Close behind is quarterback Aaron Rodgers at 41. Defensive lineman Kenny Clark was ranked number-43 and wide receiver Davante Adams checked in at number-48. The rankings are based only on the way the players performed during last season. The name of the top-ranked player will be released today.

>>NASCAR Driver Paul Menard Isn’t Sure About New Rules — But Fans Will Like it (Eau Claire, WI) — As NASCAR driver Paul Menard gets ready for his 13th full season, he has some doubts about changes being put into place. The 38-year-old Eau Claire native thinks the fans will like it. NASCAR is rewriting its engine and aerodynamic regulations in an effort to make the competition closer. Cars will have larger rear spoilers and front splitters, horsepower is being cut and competition should be tighter. Menard thinks NASCAR races will feature more accidents in 2019.