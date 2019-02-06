Wisconsin Sports 2-7

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)(CORRECTED)  February 7, 2019 (Thursday) at 4:48 am  Dale Forbis (…to fix location of UW-Michigan game Saturday)

>>Tough Badger Defense Provides Important Road Victory At Minnesota (Minneapolis, MN) — A strong Badger defense held Minnesota to 34 percent shooting in a 56-51 Wisconsin road victory Wednesday night. The decision gives the Badgers a split of the season series against their rivals. Ethan Happ scored 15 points and had 13 rebounds as Wisconsin improved its record to 17-6, including 9-3 in Big Ten Conference play. Forward Nate Reuvers blocked seven shots. Jordan Murphy had 16 points and 19 rebounds for the Gophers. The Badgers are tied With Michigan State for third place in the league standings, one game behind Michigan — the team they play Saturday.

>>Bucks Score-And-Score-And-Score-And-Score In 148-129 Win (Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Bucks set a team record with 85 points in the first half of a 148-129 victory Wednesday against the Wizards. Giannis Antetokounmpo hit 17-of-21 shots on the way to a 43-point night. Eric Bledsoe ran the offense, played strong defense and had 22 points and 11 assists. The Bucks got off to a strong start with 50 points in the first period and had 11 players score at least one point before it was over. Milwaukee goes for six wins in-a-row at Dallas Friday night.

>>QB Aaron Rodgers Hits Contract Trigger, Pockets $19.5M (Green Bay, WI) — Here’s a little “walking around” money for Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He hit a contract trigger Wednesday which guaranteed his roster bonus for the 2020 season which is worth 19-and-a-half-million dollars. Rodgers cap number for the Packers will be about 32-million dollars for the 2020 season — 26-and-a-half-million this year. The big numbers were put on paper last summer when the future Hall of Famer signed a four-year, 134-million dollar contract extension.

>>Bucks Trade Thon Maker To Pistons (Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Bucks have traded center Thon Maker to the Detroit Pistons. In the deal announced Wednesday afternoon, the Bucks will be receiving 22-year-old small forward Stanley Johnson. The six-foot-seven, 245-pound Johnson is a consistent defensive player who is averaging seven points and three-and-a-half rebounds-a-game. Maker’s departure from Milwaukee may have been decided when he and his agent discussed his preference for more playing time — or his willingness to be a part of a trade.