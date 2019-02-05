Wisconsin Sports 2-6

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)  February 6, 2019 (Wednesday) at 4:32 am  Dale Forbis

>>Marquette Wipes Out 15-Point Deficit Only To Fall By 1 Point, 70-69 (Milwaukee, WI) — Marquette managed to eliminate a 15-point second-half deficit — and even led by a point with 16 seconds left — then guard Shamorie Ponds scored the game-winning points on a layup. Ponds had 28 points in the Red Storm’s 70-69 victory at the Fiserv Forum Tuesday night. It was the first time the Golden Eagles have tasted defeat on their home court and it ended an eight-game winning streak. An off-balance shot by Markus Howard was off-line in the closing seconds. Sam Hauser had 19 points and 11 rebounds for Marquette, while Howard finished with 17. The Golden Eagles host Villanova Saturday.

>>Bucks Return Home To Face Washington Wizards (Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Bucks return home after a four-and-one road trip to face the Washington Wizards tonight (Wednesday). The same two teams met last Saturday in a 131-115 game taken by the Bucks. Washington has lost four-of-its-last-five. It gets worse — point guard John Wall ruptured his left Achilles tendon when he fell in his home. He will be out of action for a year or more. Wall’s surgery hasn’t been scheduled yet.

>>Packers Carry Over $7.8M In Unused Cap Money From 2018 (Green Bay, WI) — The N-F-L Players Association reports the Green Bay Packers will carry over more than seven-point-eight-million dollars in unused cap money as they get ready for the 2019 season. No other N-F-C North team has as much to spend on free agents and roster adjustments. Only the 49ers and Cowboys have more. As it stands now, the Packers will have a little over 44-point-three-million dollars in cap space — if they don’t resign pending free agents Randall Cobb, Lance Kendricks or Clay Matthews. The team would save another three-point-three-million by releasing linebacker Nick Perry.

>>Brewers Equipment Caravan Headed For Arizona — Spring’s Not Far Off Now (Milwaukee, WI) — In just hours a moving van carrying the equipment for spring training will arrive at the renovated and renamed Brewers Fields of Phoenix. The van was being loaded Tuesday with gear and goods like 20-thousand baseballs, 60 cases of sunflower seeds and hundreds of pounds of personal gear. The ribbon-cutting at the new facility is set for Tuesday, with pitchers and catchers reporting the next day, and the first full-squad workout on February 19th.