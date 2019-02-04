Wisconsin Sports 2-5

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)  February 5, 2019 (Tuesday) at 2:46 am  Dale Forbis

>>Cold-Shooting Nets Fall To Surging Milwaukee Bucks, 113-94 (Brooklyn, NY) — The Brooklyn Nets shots an ice-cold 32 percent while losing to Milwaukee Monday night 113-94. The Nets connected on just five-of-42 three-pointers. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points, to go with 15 rebounds and nine assists while the Bucks extended their winning streak to four-in-a-row. Malcolm Brogdon scored 16 points and Eric Bledsoe bounced back from an injury to score 15. Antetokounmpo was the Eastern Conference Player of the Week last week for the sixth time this season. The Bucks take a day off, then host Washington Wednesday.

>>Rodgers Avoids Surgery, Will Participate In Packers’ Off-Season Program (Green Bay, WI) — Word that All-Pro quarterback Aaron Rodgers won’t need surgery indicates he will take part in the Packers’ off-season program. Rodgers suffered a knee strain in the first game of the 2018 season. He wore a brace in games for two months. He had indicated surgery might be necessary after the season ended, but hadn’t given any other indication until an interview on the N-F-L Network. Rodgers says he’s feeling fine and the concussion he suffered in the last game of the season has cleared up.

>>Marquette’s Markus Howard Is Candidate For Cousy Award (Springfield, MA) — High-scoring guard Markus Howard of Marquette is one of 10 candidates for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year award. The watch list of 20 candidates named in October has been trimmed to 10. Howard is averaging 25 points-a-game, while hitting more than 91 percent of his free throws. The winner will be announced April 12th. Cousy played for Holy Cross and was named a consensus All-American after his senior year in 1950. He’s an N-B-A Hall of Fame member who played on league championship teams six times.

>>Disappointing 8-5 Season Doesn’t Stop UW From Giving Chryst A Raise (Madison, WI) — One of the agenda items for Thursday’s U-W System Board of Regents meeting is an amended employment agreement for head football coach Paul Chryst. The item listed on the agenda includes the line “additional compensation agreements.” The Badgers were disappointing in an 8-5 season, but Chryst has compiled a solid 42-12 record since taking over the program. He made three-and-three-quarter-million dollars in 2018 and is currently under contract through January 2024.