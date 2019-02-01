Wisconsin Sports 2-4

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)  February 4, 2019 (Monday) at 4:32 am  Dale Forbis

>>Brooklyn Nets Try To Break Losing Streak Against NBA’s Hottest Team — Milwaukee (Brooklyn, NY) — The Brooklyn Nets will be trying to end a two-game losing streak when they take on the best team in the N-B-A tonight (Monday). The Milwaukee Bucks have lost just once in their last 12 games and, at 38-13, they are 25 games over .500 for the first time in 33 seasons. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 37 points in Saturday’s 131-115 win over the Wizards — and he set a Bucks team record by going 17-for-17 at the free throw line. Point guard Eric Bledsoe missed the game against Washington but is expected to return to action tonight.

>>Packers QB Honored For Comeback Game Against Bears (Green Bay, WI) — Packers fans can remember the season opener when quarterback Aaron Rodgers was knocked out of the action with a knee injury, then came back to lead his team to a second-half comeback victory. That 24-23 decision over the Bears makes Rodgers the winner of the N-F-L Moment of the Year. Rodgers was given the award at the N-F-L Honors show during Super Bowl week in Atlanta. It was presented to him by Brett Favre. The Packers were down 20-0 when Rodgers surprised his coaches — and everyone else — by leading led Green Bay to the stunning victory.

>>Men’s/Women’s Hockey Both Split Weekend Series (East Lansing, MI) — The Wisconsin men’s hockey team got the extra point in the shootout after tying Michigan State 2-2 Saturday. Junior Max Zimmer found the back of the net in sudden death. Wisconsin hosts number-four Ohio State Friday and Saturday. (Bemidji, MN) — A pair of goals by senior Sam Cogan and the sixth shutout of the season by junior goaltender Kristen Campbell gave the Wisconsin women’s hockey team a 4-0 decision over Bemidji State Saturday. Wisconsin’s record is 24-4, including 14-4 in the W-C-H-A. The Badgers host Minnesota State Saturday and Sunday.

>>Badgers Football Receives Early Commitment For 2021 Recruitment Class (Grafton, WI) — A sophomore offensive lineman from Grafton has become the first commitment for the Badgers football team from the 2021 recruitment class. The six-seven, 265-pound athlete has a familiar name — J-P Benzschawel. He is the brother of sophomore tight end Luke Benzschawel and former All-American guard Beau Benzschawel. He has the athleticism needed to become a major asset to the U-W football program since he is a starter for the Grafton basketball team this winter.