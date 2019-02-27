Wisconsin Sports 2-28

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)  February 28, 2019 (Thursday) at 4:32 am  Dale Forbis

>>QB Hornibrook Leaving Wisconsin Football Program (Madison, WI) — The University of Wisconsin has announced its starting quarterback for the last three years is transferring. Alex Hornibrook has decided to go through the N-C-A-A transfer protocol. Hornibrook’s replacement will likely come from among Jack Coan, Danny Vanden Boom, Chase Wolf or Graham Mertz. Spring practice opens March 26th. Hornibrook won 26 of his 32 starts over three seasons, giving him the best winning percentage among all U-W quarterbacks at .813.

>>Marquette Drops Important Game To Defending National Champ Villanova (Philadelphia, PA) — The Marquette Golden Eagles missed out on a chance to all-but-lock-up the Big East Conference title by losing 67-61 at Villanova Wednesday night. A clutch three-pointer with two-and-a-half minutes to go put the Wildcats ahead and they went on to break a three-game losing streak. Markus Howard led Marquette with 25 points, even though he missed some court time while he was in foul trouble. If the Eagles win their last three games, Villanova still can’t catch them. Next game for Marquette is Sunday against Creighton at the Fiserv Forum.

>>Bucks Keep Winning, But It Wasn’t Easy In Sacramento 141-140 In OT (Sacramento, CA) — Eric Bledsoe had a triple double — 26 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists — as the Milwaukee Bucks went overtime to beat the Kings at Sacramento 141-140. The two teams combined to take 230 shots Wednesday night. Nikolas Mirotic had his biggest game since joining the Bucks with 21 points and eight rebounds. The Kings tied the game with a furious fourth-quarter rally, wiping out a 13-point deficit. Giannis Antetokounmpo missed about half of the game and scored just 17 points. The Bucks play the Lakers at Los Angeles Saturday.

>>Brewers Bats Stay Silent In 6-1 Cactus League Loss To Cleveland (Phoenix, AZ) — Milwaukee Brewers bats haven’t awakened yet. Seven Cleveland pitchers held Milwaukee to just two hits in Wednesday’s 6-1 Cactus League decision. Corey Ray’s second homer of the spring was the only run the Brewers scored. The game was tied 1-1 until the Indians pounded four home runs and scored five times in the last three innings. Rookie Trey Supak took the loss. Milwaukee is 1-4 with a game this afternoon against the Cincinnati Reds.