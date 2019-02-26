Wisconsin Sports 2-27

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)  February 27, 2019 (Wednesday) at 4:32 am  Dale Forbis

>>Indiana Completes Upset Win Over Wisconsin In 2 OT, 75-73 (Bloomington, IN) — Indiana freshman guard Romeo Langford hit the game-winning layup with less than a second left in overtime as the Hoosiers upset Wisconsin 75-73. Indiana broke a five-game losing streak with the Tuesday night victory. D’Mitrik Trice had just tied the game by connecting on three clutch free throws with nine seconds left in the second overtime. He had forced the first overtime with a pair of free throws and also forced the second overtime with a three-pointer. Ethan Happ led the Badgers with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Wisconsin returns to action at home Saturday against Penn State.

>>Defending National Champions Desperate For A Win Against Marquette (Philadelphia, PA) — Stuck in a three-game losing streak, the defending national champion Villanova Wildcats are in desperate need of a win tonight (Wednesday). The problem is, the opponent is a Marquette team which has won 12 of its last 13 games. A victory virtually assures the Golden Eagles the number-one seed in the Big East post-season tournament. Number-10-ranked Marquette has a smothering defense and — during the current hot streak — is hitting 52 percent from the field and better than 42 percent on three-pointers.

>>Brewers Hitters Still Haven’t Shown Up For Spring Training (Phoenix, AZ) — Chase Anderson took the loss after giving up all of the San Diego Padres runs in a 3-1 Cactus League defeat Tuesday. The Brewers bats have been silent in the first four games of spring training. Anderson surrendered a pair of home runs in his two innings on the mound. Milwaukee’s only run scored on an error and the only extra base hits were doubles by Mike Moustakas and Yasmani Grandal. Milwaukee will bring a 1-3 record into this afternoon’s (Wednesday’s) home game against Cleveland.

>>Rodgers Rated Best Quarterback In NFC North By Pro Football Focus (Green Bay, WI) — It wasn’t anywhere near his best season, but Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been ranked the best at his position in the N-F-C North. Rodgers led all quarterbacks in the division with 44-hundred-42 passing yards. He also had 24 scoring passes and just two interceptions. Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky was the worst quarterback in the North, mostly due to his division-leading 12 interceptions. Pro Football Focus did the rankings for the 2018 season.