Wisconsin Sports 2-26

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)  February 26, 2019 (Tuesday) at 4:32 am  Dale Forbis

>>Greek Freak Out For 1 Game, Bucks Roll On 117-106 (Chicago, IL) — With Giannis Antetokounmpo and two teammates sidelined, the Milwaukee Bucks didn’t miss a step. Their 117-106 victory at Chicago Monday night completed just the team’s second season sweep of the Bulls. Antetokounmpo missed the action with a sore knee. Khris Middleton and Malcolm Brogdon picked up the slack by scoring 22 points each. The Bucks trailed 38-25 after one period, then dominated the rest of the way, building the margin to 20 points at one time. Milwaukee starts the West Coast portion of this five-game road trip at Sacramento Wednesday.

>>Badgers Basketball Faces Another Big Ten Opponent Trending Down (Bloomington, IN) — The Wisconsin Badgers took care of business against a struggling Northwestern basketball team over the weekend. They will try to keep Indiana on the downward trend during a road game tonight (Tuesday) on the Hoosiers’ home court. Indiana has lost five in a row and 12 of its last 13 games. On the other hand, the Hoosiers did upset number-10 Michigan State February 2nd. Over the last 10 years, the Badgers have beaten Indiana 19 out of 21 meetings.

>>Brewers Drop 4-3 Cactus League Game To Angels (Phoenix, AZ) — Newcomers Corey Spangenburg and Lucas Erceg pounded home runs for the Brewers in a 4-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels Monday. Milwaukee is 1-2 in spring training so far. The Angels were held to five hits but made a loser out of rookie right-hander Jon Olczak by scoring three runs in his single inning of work. The Brewers host San Diego this afternoon.

>>Winless Weekend Bumps Wisconsin Women’s Hockey Back Down To No. 2 (Madison, WI) — The rival Minnesota Golden Gophers just snatched the W-C-H-A title from Wisconsin — and now they’ve leap-frogged over the Badgers to the number-one ranking in this week’s college women’s hockey poll. Wisconsin returns to second place. The Badgers suffered two shootout losses over the weekend against Ohio State. They needed four points to earn at least a share of their fourth straight conference title — and they got two. The Gophers get the bye and Wisconsin will host St. Cloud State starting Friday in the best-of-three quarterfinal playoff series.