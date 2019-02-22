Wisconsin Sports 2-25

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)  February 25, 2019 (Monday) at 4:32 am  Dale Forbis

>>Monday Contest At Chicago Starts 5-Game Road Trip For Bucks (Chicago, IL) — The Milwaukee Bucks start a five-game road trip at Chicago tonight (Monday), followed by a West Coast swing. Milwaukee is pretty good on the road, winning 20-of-29 so far. They’re also red-hot with 10 wins in their last 11 games. Khris Middleton scored 28 points to lead the Bucks past the Minnesota Timberwolves Saturday 140-128. The game was tight until the fourth quarter. The newest Buck, forward Nikolas Mirotic, was good for 17 points and six rebounds against the Wolves.

>>Jordy Nelson: Criticisms Of Rodgers “Comical” (Green Bay, WI) — Oakland wide receiver Jordy Nelson is sticking up for his former quarterback. Several players have trashed All-Pro Aaron Rodgers recently, with former Green Bay tight end Jermichael Finley saying he is self-centered and former defensive end Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila calling Rodgers “arrogant.” Nelson says he thinks it’s comical to read the comments and he thinks the guys were just seeking attention. Nelson says there are hundreds of former teammates who know number-12 is a leader. Nelson says Rodgers just expects his teammates to practice well and he is demanding when they don’t.

>>Golden Eagles, Badgers Have Winning Weekend (Providence, RI) — Both Marquette and Wisconsin picked up important victories on the road Saturday. The Golden Eagles expanded their lead over Villanova in the Big East Conference standings by beating Providence on the road 76-58. Markus Howard had a rare bad-shooting night, but Sam Hauser picked up the slack with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Sacar Anim also scored 18. Brad Davison scored 16 to help Wisconsin avoid the upset at Northwestern. D’Mitrik Trice and Ethan Happ each had 14. The Wildcats cut the lead to one point with 15 seconds left, but Wisconsin pulled away and handed Northwestern its eighth-straight defeat.

>>Brewers Even Cactus League Record With 10-1 Win Sunday (Phoenix, AZ) — Hernan Perez pounded a first-inning home run and the Milwaukee Brewers were up by eight going into the bottom of the second inning. Milwaukee evened its Cactus League record with a 10-1 win over Texas Sunday afternoon. The Brewers lost 8-4 to the Cubs in the spring opener Saturday. Perez drove in seven runs and Orlando Arcia and Jesus Aguilar each went two-for-two with an R-B-I. Josh Tomlin started and got the win with a scoreless inning. Milwaukee plays the Los Angeles Angels this afternoon (Monday).