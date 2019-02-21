Wisconsin Sports 2-22

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)  February 22, 2019 (Friday) at 4:32 am  Dale Forbis

>>Bucks Hold On To Edge Boston Celtics 98-97 (Milwaukee, WI) — Khris Middleton hit an important three-pointer and the Milwaukee Bucks held on for a narrow 98-97 win at home over Boston Thursday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 13 rebounds as Milwaukee moved a game-and-a-half ahead of the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference standings. The win gives the Bucks the tie-breaker in the unlikely chance the two teams tie in the final standings. Nikolas Mirotic scored eight points in his first action with Milwaukee. The Bucks host Minnesota Saturday night.

>>Spring Training: It Doesn’t Rain In Arizona, Does It? (Phoenix, WI) — The Milwaukee Brewers had to move a lot of spring training activities inside Thursday when a rare rainstorm hit the team’s Phoenix-area complex. Players say they got some work in, but batting practice was affected the most. In most cases, when outside activities are stopped by rain or other factors, the Brewers take the opportunity to hold team meetings. Rain is in the forecast for Friday, too, with temperatures expected to struggle to get out of the 40s.

>>Wisconsin Hockey Standout Pankowski Up For Major Honor … 3rd Time (Madison, WI) — Wisconsin Badgers senior Annie Pankowski is a finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award for the third time. The winner is considered to be the best player in Division One women’s hockey. If she is chosen, Pankowski would join five other Badgers as winners of the sport’s top award. The most recent was goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens in 2017. Pankowski leads Wisconsin with 17 goals and 37 points in 30 games. She will listen for her name to be called at the Frozen Four in Hamden, Connecticut March 23rd.

>>76th Annual WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament Underway (Madison, WI) — The 76th annual W-I-A-A state individual wrestling tournament is being held this weekend at the Kohl Center in Madison. Division One Mukwonago has the most tournament qualifiers this year with 11. Twenty-one competitors are former state champions, including 18 who won last year. Another 21 come into the tournament with an undefeated record. Champions will be determined by matches held Saturday.