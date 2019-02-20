Wisconsin Sports 2-21

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)  February 21, 2019 (Thursday) at 4:32 am  Dale Forbis

>>Marquette Takes Over 1st Place In Big East By Beating Butler 79-69 (Milwaukee, WI) — By claiming a tough 79-69 win over Butler at the Fiserv Forum Wednesday night the Marquette Golden Eagles are finally in first place in the Big East standings. Marquette is 11-2 in conference play, a half-game ahead of Villanova after the Wildcats were upset at Georgetown. The Eagles weren’t shooting well and didn’t take control of the game until an 11-point run in the second half. Markus Howard led the way with 28 points and Theo John had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Marquette plays at Providence Saturday in its next game.

>>Boston Celtics Come Into Fiserv Forum Needing A Win (Milwaukee, WI) — The Boston Celtics handed Milwaukee its first loss of the season earlier this year. Boston plays the Bucks at Fiserv Forum tonight (Thursday) needing a victory as the post-season approaches. The teams have split the first two meetings. The Celtics say a loss isn’t a death sentence for the season, but a win could be a statement to the N-B-A that they are still the team to beat in the East. The addition of Nikolas Mirotic gives Milwaukee another weapon as it enters the home stretch with the best record in the league.

>>Wisconsin Men’s Hockey Adds Speedy Skater For Next Season (Madison, WI) — Wisconsin men’s hockey coach Tony Granato says his newest recruit is big addition due to his size, speed and versatility. N-H-L draft prospect Ryder Donovan of Duluth signed a National Letter of Intent Monday. He makes an already-promising U-W freshman class even more impressive. Donovan is six-three, weighs 184 and has played against top-level competition. Granato compares him to current Badger defenseman K’Andre Miller, who leads the team in scoring.

>>Brewers Must Figure Out How Moose Fits At 2B (Phoenix, WI) — Mike Moustakas doesn’t fit the profile of the typical major league second baseman at six-feet tall and 225 pounds. The Milwaukee Brewers will be using the Cactus League games to see if their commitment to the power hitter at the keystone position is going to work out. Moustakas has played in the middle of the diamond and was even drafted as a shortstop. His former Kansas City manager Ned Yost has no doubts he can do it. The man known as Moose has been an average defender at third base.