Wisconsin Sports 2-20

February 20, 2019

>>Finally, It’s Back: Brewers Spring Training Starts With 1st Full Squad Workout (Phoenix, AZ) — Some players have been arriving at the Milwaukee Brewers spring training complex for a week or more — then the first full-squad workout at the Brewers Fields of Phoenix was held Tuesday. Many of the same players are back from last season and they are saying the focus is the same — making it to the World Series. The Brewers took Major League Baseball by surprise in 2018, making it all the way to the National League Championship Series. Players like third baseman Travis Shaw say it’s time to close a page on last year, stop talking about it, and start over.

>>”Skate With The Badgers” Event Coming Up Sunday (Madison, WI) — The doors of the Kohl Center will open at 11:30 A-M Sunday for the annual “Skate with the Badgers” event. All Wisconsin hockey fans will have the chance to hit the ice with current Badger players and staff members. The activities run from noon to 2:00 P-M. This is all about skating, with no sticks or pucks allowed on the ice. Even if you don’t have skates, you can get autographs from the players while you are in the stands. The team will wrap up the regular season the following weekend at home.

>>ESPN: Packers Roster 6th-Best In NFL (Green Bay, WI) — If an E-S-P-N expert is right, the return to the playoffs for the Green Bay Packers may not be nearly as difficult as it was thought. Columnist Mike Clay ranks the Packers’ roster the 6th-best in the N-F-L. That rating only includes players currently under contract and it could be affected dramatically by the 2019 draft. Clay gave Green Bay a high grade at quarterback, but the offensive line was rated even higher. His grades point out the positions which need to be dramatically improved — safety, edge rusher and linebacker.

>>New Madison Football (Soccer) Club Will Play Minnesota United In Exhibition (Madison, WI) — Forward Madison Football Club will host Major League Soccer’s Minnesota United at Breese Stevens Field next June. That “friendly,” or exhibition, game will be the first time an M-L-S team has played in Wisconsin in 14 years. Forward Madison just started preseason training for the United Soccer League season. Madison has a one-year affiliation agreement with Minnesota United. That includes some preseason training in March at United’s indoor practice facility in Blaine, Minnesota. Forward Madison opens its season April 6th at Chattanooga, with the home opener April 27th.