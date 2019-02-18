Wisconsin Sports 2-19

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)  February 19, 2019 (Tuesday) at 4:32 am  Dale Forbis

>>Illinois Stays Close But Drops 15th Straight To Badgers 64-58 (Madison, WI) — Illinois kept it close but lost to the Badgers for the 15th straight time Monday by a 64-58 score. The Illini actually held the lead during much of the game. The visitors held Ethan Happ to six points and three rebounds, but let Brad Davison break free for 18 and Khalil Iverson added 16 points. Illinois missed 15-of-26 layups and committed 13 turnovers as its four-game winning streak was snapped. Wisconsin’s next game is at Northwestern Saturday night.

>>Bucks GM: Regular Season Wins Could Translate To Post-Season Success (Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst says his research makes him feel good about the team’s possibility of post-season success. The Bucks haven’t won a playoff series in 17 years, but they currently have the best record in the N-B-A. Statistically, Milwaukee has the best defense, the fourth-best offense and the best net rating in the league. Horst says his team is a legitimate contender. Wins over powerful opponents like the Warriors, the Raptors, the Celtics, the 76ers and the Rockets suggest this is more than just a team on a long hot streak.

>>Wisconsin’s Steve Stricker To Captain U.S. Ryder Cup Team In 2020 (Milwaukee, WI) — P-G-A pro Steve Stricker of Madison is expected to be announced as the captain of the 2020 United State Ryder Cup team at a Wednesday news conference. Stricker will lead the team while the competition is held at Whistling Straits near Kohl a year from this September. He and his 12 team members will be trying to turn things around after the European team has taken four of the last five meetings. The 51-year-old Stricker has won 12 events on the P-G-A tour and three events on the P-G-A Tour Champions.

>>Brewers: Moose To Give 2nd A Shot During 2019 Season (Phoenix, AZ) — Brewers manager Craig Counsell says the team is going to give last year’s third baseman, Mike Moustakas, a shot at playing second this season. He’s never played the position in the major league. Last year, when Moose arrived in a trade, Travis Shaw did an adequate job switching to second. Moustakas must be cleared by a physical exam today in Phoenix before he joins the team. Shaw was a finalist for a National League Gold Glove last season — even though he spent much of the final two months filling in at second.