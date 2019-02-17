Wisconsin Sports 2-18

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)  February 18, 2019 (Monday) at 4:32 am  Dale Forbis

>>Team LeBron Comes From Behind In NBA All-Star Game 178-164 (Charlotte, NC) — The N-B-A All-Star team chosen by LeBron James hit 22 three-pointers in the second half to defeat Team Giannis 178-164 Sunday. The Bucks star, Giannis Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 38 points — including 11 dunks — and his Milwaukee teammate Khris Middleton added 20. Team Giannis had built the lead to 20 points before Team LeBron started hitting the long shots. At one point in the first half, Antetokounmpo and Middleton worked together to score 13 points in just 93 seconds. Kevin Durant was named Most Valuable Player of the N-B-A All-Star game, scoring 18 of his 31 points during the second-half comeback.

>>”Moose” Returns To Milwaukee Brewers On 1-Year Agreement (Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Brewers have reportedly signed free-agent third baseman Mike Moustakas to a one-year deal. Moustakas is a solid fielder who hit 28 home runs last season while playing for Kansas City and the Brewers. Terms of the deal haven’t been released but is thought to be worth 10-million dollars. The left-handed hitter declined a 15-million dollar mutual option after the 2018 season, but he has now ended up back with Milwaukee for at least one more year.

>>Pro Football Focus: Aaron Jones Best RB In NFC North (Green Bay, WI) — Second-year ball carrier Aaron Jones has been named the best running back in the N-F-C North. Jones averaged a league-high five-and-a-half yards-a-carry during the 2018 season, rushing for 728 yards in 12 games. Pro Football Focus rates the 24-year-old slightly ahead of Lions rookie Kerryon Johnson. Jones improved as a pass receiver, catching 26 for 206 yards and a touchdown, giving him a total of nine T-Ds.

>>Badgers Try To Break 2-Game Losing Streak Against Illini (Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Badgers face a rapidly-improving Illinois team at home tonight (Monday) while trying to snap a two-game losing streak. Illinois has won four games in-a-row as it entered the Kohl Center. The Badgers won the first showdown with Illinois 72-60 in Champaign last month. Sophomore forward Nate Reuvers powered his team to the victory with his first career double-double, scoring 22 points and taking down 10 rebounds. The Badgers have been idle for the last six days.