Wisconsin Sports 2-15

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)  February 15, 2019 (Friday) at 4:32 am  Dale Forbis

>>Freshman-Dominated Badger Men Visit Notre Dame In Hockey (South Bend, IN) — Freshmen are doing the damage for the Wisconsin men’s hockey team in recent games. First-year players have accounted for 13 of the Badgers’ 22 goals in the last nine games. Wisconsin plays at number-15 Notre Dame this weekend. If senior forward Seamus Malone comes up with two points this week he will reach the 100-mark, becoming the 74th Badger in school history. Wisconsin has dominated the 71-game series with the Fighting Irish, but Notre Dame has won five out of the last 10 meetings, with one tie.

>>National Media Starting Notice Just How Good The Bucks Are (Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Bucks have the best record in the N-B-A, to go with a big lead in point differential. The question has been raised whether they are getting the respect they deserve. Eric Koreen of The Athletic points out the Bucks are “killing” teams — and he wrote that opinion before the trade for Nikola Mirotic. Another writer points out the team has been built to “maximize the gifts of Giannis Antetokounmpo,” adding many media members now say the Bucks are the kind of team they would pay to see.

>>Yelich Takes On Former Marlins Team President (Phoenix, WI) — Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich has some strong words for the Miami Marlins’ former team president. David Samson had suggested major league players and agents were to blame for the slow off-season, with more than 100 free agents still unsigned. Yelich called Samson out for what he called his “anti-player rhetoric.” Samson had tweeted players and agents have to adjust to a new reality. He said strikes and lockouts aren’t the solution — then he stressed he wasn’t meaning to criticize Yelich.

>>Port Washington Schools Suspend Student In “Blackface” Controversy (Port Washington, WI) — The father of the Port Washington High School student who was suspended in the latest “blackface” controversy says the images weren’t racially-motivated. He printed pictures of Nicolet basketball star Jalen Johnson and students in the crowd at Tuesday’s game held them up. The father says they were just trying to district Johnson while he shot free throws. The school district is investigating. Port Washington High School Principal Eric Burke has said district officials are “very disappointed in the conduct of the students.”