Wisconsin Sports 2-14

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)  February 14, 2019 (Thursday) at 4:32 am  Dale Forbis

>>Bucks Wipe Out 10-Point 4th-Quarter Deficit, Win 106-97 (Indianapolis, IN) — Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks came back from 10 points down in the fourth quarter to win at Indianapolis Wednesday 106-97. Antetokounmpo produced his fifth triple-double of the season with 33 points, 19 rebounds and 11 assists. Malcolm Brogdon added 17 points and Khris Middleton had 15. The loss snapped a six-game winning streak by the Pacers as both teams move into the mid-season All-Star break. The Bucks are idle until February 21st when they host the Boston Celtics.

>>UW Athletic Department Asks For 11% Bump In Spending Authority (Madison, WI) — The University of Wisconsin athletic department will ask the Board of Regents for almost 160-million dollars in spending authority at Friday’s meeting. That represents an increase of 11-percent. The big jump is mostly due to the 20-million dollars needed for three major capital projects — completion of the Nicholas Recreation Center, renovations at the Kohl Center and Camp Randall Stadium, and work planned for the U-W Fieldhouse. [Watch for dating]

>>Brewers Open “Wisconsin Resident-Only” Ticket Presale For Cubs Games (Milwaukee, WI) — The Brewers open the “Wisconsin resident-only” presale of tickets for all 10 games against the Cubs in Milwaukee during the 2019 season. People living in Wisconsin will be able to buy up to eight tickets for each of the games and keep Cubs fans from filling the seats. The presale begins today (Thursday) at 9:00 A-M and the buyer’s account has to be able to be tracked to a legitimate address inside the Wisconsin state boundaries. Cubs fans will still be able to buy any tickets not sold during the presale.

>>Republican Senators Don’t Mention Kaepernick In Black History Month Resolution (Madison, WI) — Wisconsin Senate Republicans have followed the lead of their party members in the Assembly by refusing to mention controversial N-F-L quarterback Colin Kaepernick (KAP ur nik) in a Black History Month resolution. The bill was approved Wednesday. Democrats said ignoring the Milwaukee native who is active on social issues puts them on the “wrong side of history.” Kaepernick has been fiercely criticized for kneeling during the national anthem starting in 2016.