Wisconsin Sports 2-13

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)  February 13, 2019 (Wednesday) at 4:32 am  Dale Forbis

>>Marquette Avoid Let-Down, Beats Upset-Minded DePaul 92-73 (Chicago, IL) — Marquette scored 11 straight points in the first half and was never seriously challenged after that in a 92-73 Big East Conference win at DePaul Tuesday. Markus Howard scored 36 points on 12-of-21 shooting and Sam Hauser added 17. The Golden Eagles avoided a let-down after last weekend’s big win over Villanova. The Blue Demons actually owned the backboards, outrebounding Marquette 42-31. The Golden Eagles are off for a week, then host Butler February 20th. (Marquette’s record: 21-4, 10-2 Big East)

>>Badger Men Fall Apart In Closing Seconds, Drop 67-59 Game To Spartans (Madison, WI) — After moving into a position to challenge for the Big Ten title, a 67-59 punch in the mouth from Michigan State gives Wisconsin two losses in a row. All-American Ethan Happ had 20 points and 10 rebounds, but he also missed all six free throw attempts and made six turnovers in Tuesday’s game. The Badgers scored just three points in the last five minutes, 20 seconds. Cassius Winston scored 23 for the Spartans, while passing out six assists. Wisconsin is idle until next Monday when Illinois visits the Kohl Center.

>>Wisconsin Men’s Hockey Takes On Notre Dame Without Top Scorer (Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin men’s hockey goes on the road to face Notre Dame next weekend without its top scorer. Freshman defenseman K’Andre Miller will be sidelined with a leg injury he suffered in Saturday’s loss to Ohio State. Miller is the top-scoring freshman in the Big Ten with 17 assists and 22 points. He was a first-round draft pick of the New York Rangers in last year’s N-H-L Draft.

>>2 Wisconsin Freshmen Honored By WCHA (Madison, WI) — Two freshmen with the Wisconsin women’s hockey team have collected weekly honors from the Western Collegiate Hockey Association. Britta Curl was named the league’s forward of the week after tying a career high with three points in the weekend sweep of Minnesota State. Sophie Shirley was named rookie of the week for scoring three times in that series, including two goals Sunday. The Badgers are back in action Friday and Saturday at Minnesota-Duluth.