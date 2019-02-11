WISCONSIN SPORTS 2-12

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)  February 12, 2019 (Tuesday) at 4:32 am  Dale Forbis

>>Bucks Survive Late-Game Rally By Bulls, Win 112-99 (Chicago, IL) — The Chicago Bulls cut Milwaukee’s lead to three points with three minutes to go, but the Bucks still won Monday’s game 112-99. Milwaukee outscored Chicago 12-2 the rest of the way. After missing Saturday’s loss to Orlando, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points, 17 rebounds and eight assists in the victory. The Bucks won for the 13th time in their last 15 games, improving their league-leading record to 42-14 despite turning the ball over 17 times. The newest Buck, Nikola Mirotic, stayed on the bench and may not play until after the All-Star game. Milwaukee plays at Indiana against the Pacers Wednesday.

>>2019 Season Underway For Milwaukee Brewers — Starting In Arizona (Phoenix, AZ) — Pitchers and catchers are reporting to the renovated Brewers Fields of Phoenix today (Wednesday) to start preparing for the 2019 Major League Baseball season. The first official workout for Milwaukee will be Thursday, with position players due next Monday. The Brewers will try to duplicate and improve on last year’s visit to the post-season. The first Cactus League game will be February 23rd and the first game at the new complex in Phoenix will be February 26th.

>>Badger Offensive Lineman Leaves Football Due To Injuries (Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Badgers will need to replace four departed starters in the offensive line for the 2019 season. One who would have been returning, standout left tackle Jon Dietzen announced Monday he is leaving football. The six-foot-six, 336-pound athlete has dealt with many varied injuries over his career and that led him to call it quits. Former teammate David Edwards calls Dietzen “the toughest dude I’ve ever played football with.”

>>Wisconsin Basketball Expecting Physical Game From Spartans (Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Badgers know they will face a physical opponent when Michigan State visits the Kohl Center tonight (Tuesday). The Badgers will be trying to bounce back from last weekend’s 61-52 loss at Michigan in a game where they struggled to score inside. The Spartans lead the Big Ten Conference in field-goal percentage defense, allowing opponents to connect on less than 38 percent of their shots. Michigan State defeated U-W in all three meetings last year.