Wisconsin Sports 2-1

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)  February 1, 2019 (Friday) at 4:32 am  Dale Forbis

>>Bucks Clinch Season Series With 105-92 Win At Toronto (Toronto, ON) — The Milwaukee Bucks ended Toronto’s 10-game winning streak on its home court and clinched the season series with a 105-92 victory Thursday night. That means Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer will lead the Eastern Conference at the February 17th N-B-A All-Star game. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 19 points and Khris Middleton had 18 as Milwaukee moved a game-and-a-half ahead of second-place Toronto in the standings. The Raptors wiped out most of a 24-point deficit by cutting the lead to six, 98-92, with two minutes left. The Bucks then scored the last seven points of the game. Milwaukee plays at Washington Saturday night.

>>Terrapins, Badgers Fight To Stay In The Big Ten Race (Madison, WI) — Since the Wisconsin Badgers came up just short of rallying to beat Maryland two-and-a-half weeks ago, they have turned the season around. The Badgers will be shooting for their fifth straight victory when the Terrapins visit the Kohl Center tonight (Friday). Both teams have three conference losses, so each needs a win to stay within striking distance of a regular-season title or a good seed in the post-season tournament. The Badgers just returned to the top-25 this week, while Maryland is ranked 21st. The Terps won the first meeting January 14th by a 64-60 score.

>>All-Pro Tackle Bakhtiari Talks About Accountability (Green Bay, WI) — Too much complacency. That may have been a factor in the Packers’ slide to a 6-9-1 record this past season — and the decision to hire a new head coach. All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari says it was an issue in Green Bay. Bakhtiari says nobody was held accountable when they showed up late for team meetings or for catching the team plane as it took off for a road game. Bakhtiari was interviewed on E-S-P-N Wisconsin radio earlier this week. Matt LaFleur was introduced by team officials as a head coach who would hold players accountable when he was hired.

>>Wisconsin Men’s Hockey Looks For Wins On The Road At Michigan State (East Lansing, MI) — The Wisconsin men’s hockey team looks for success on the road tonight (Friday) and Saturday at Michigan State. The Badgers swept the Spartans in early December at the Kohl Center, but road wins have been scarce. Wisconsin has been victorious in just two of 10 road games this season. The key to success might be how well Wisconsin captain and defenseman Peter Tischke slows the offense provided by Spartan forward Taro Hirose, who has 42 points in 26 games. The Badgers bring a 9-11-4 record into the 6:00 P-M contest in East Lansing, 5-5-4 in the Big Ten.