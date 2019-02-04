Walter J. Albrecht died on Wednesday, January 30, at Cornell Care Center. He is survived by his wife, Eleanor, 2 sons, Ron and Gary, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life service for Walter Albrecht will be held on Saturday, February 9, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith at 11 AM with Pastor Bert Schultz officiating. Visitation will be from 9 AM until 11 AM on Saturday at the Funeral Home.