RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-28-19

After such a chaotic month of snowstorm after snowstorm and breaking record after record, February will go out quietly. High pressure will remain over the region through the day Thursday with a mix of clouds and sunshine, along with a light southwest breeze and highs close to 20. March and the start of meteorological spring arrives Friday and it will come with our next round of snow. A trough will be moving east through the Northern Plains, quickly spreading clouds back into our area by early Friday morning. The arrival and timing of the snow remains a bit uncertain, ranging from early morning to mid-afternoon, but expect it to develop through the day. Temperatures will rise a little more with highs in the low 20’s. The trough will keep snow around into Friday night before exiting by daybreak Saturday. This currently looks to drop at least a few inches of new snow, with a general 2-4″ potential.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 4:25 PM Wednesday of a vehicle accident in front of City Hall on Miner Avenue in Ladysmith. A Rusk County deputy, City Officer and the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the scene. According to the report, after an investigation, a male subject did not see a vehicle approaching East Bound and entered the intersection. That vehicle struck the male subject and pushed his vehicle in to a third vehicle. The male subject was issued a citation for failure the right of way from a stop sign.

At about 9:45 PM Wednesday, a male subject requested a Rusk County deputy as he heard a a man was headed to his residence from the Wagon Wheel Bar and possibly had a gun. According to the report, a few minutes later a female advised that her soon to be ex was heading to this location. She knows he has a double barrel shot gun that is usually loaded and could be driving a vehicle. Rusk County deputies responded and were at the Wagon Wheel Bar with the suspects vehicle. After an investigation, the male subject has a Rusk County Sheriff’s Office warrant and an open bond. The subject didn’t show up for court and the warrant was issued. The subject was transported to the Rusk County jail.

BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) — The man charged in Barron County after an undercover child sex sting has entered a plea. Kevin Rust, 59, pleaded guilty to two counts in court on Wednesday. According to the criminal complaint, an officer with the Rice Lake Police Department posted an ad pretending to be a 15-year-old girl who was looking for an older man. Rust responded. The complaint says he sent several inappropriate messages through text throughout the month of June in 2018. Rust later made plans to meet the pretend girl in a parking lot. That’s where he was arrested by police. His sentencing is scheduled for June 7.

PULASKI, Wis. (AP) — A complaint has been filed against former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy who is accused of verbally confronting referees after a tight loss for his stepson’s high school basketball team. The Pulaski School District confirms it was McCarthy who berated the officials and followed them as they were escorted from a game Tuesday in which Pulaski High School defeated Notre Dame Academy by 1 point, ending its season. McCarthy’s stepson is a member of the Notre Dame team. Pulaski Athletic Director Janel Batten says the unsportsmanlike language is unacceptable. WLUK-TV reports officials filed a complaint with the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, which is the high school sports regulatory body. The sports agency representing McCarthy did not immediately return a call or email for comment. McCarthy was fired in December , his 13th season with the Packers.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is releasing his first state budget to a skeptical Republican Legislature, with many of his proposals likely dead on arrival and others unlikely to pass without significant changes. Evers, a Democrat, unveils his plan Thursday night during a joint meeting of the Legislature. That will kick off a monthslong process of lobbying, cajoling, bartering and begging over the roughly $76 billion spending plan that affects nearly every person in Wisconsin. It will determine how much money goes to schools and prisons, the University of Wisconsin System and technical colleges, public assistance programs and corporate tax breaks. The budget will also determine whether it will cost more to fill up at the gas station, go hunting or pitch a tent at a state park.