RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-27-19

Much quieter weather today as the trough slides east and surface high pressure becomes the dominant feature. This will lead to increasing sunshine, while it will also turn breezy. The coldest air will retreat for the next few days, but it will continue to be well below average. Wednesday will top out in the teens, though it will feel colder with the breezes. We should remain mostly clear at night and with light winds returning, temperatures will be dropping below zero. This short month of February comes to an end Thursday, but with no shortage of records! It appears the final day of this all-time snowiest month will be quiet with a mix of sun and clouds and highs around 20. Unfortunately as we say good riddance, the arrival of March will not bring much change. Clouds will quickly return on Friday and snow chances will be increasing by late afternoon. A trough will again be moving in from the west, bringing another round of at least light snow that will continue at night before exiting very early Saturday. This could lead to at least a few inches of snow accumulation. Highs during the day will be in the low 20’s.

Tuesday night at about 7:30, a female called the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office advising that she was hit by a plow truck that was backing out of a driveway on Highway 73, Sheldon. There was no injury. After an investigation, the driver of the truck received a citation.

Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call this (Wednesday) morning just before 8 AM advising that some one hit his vehicle at the intersection of Highway 8 and Highway 27. The caller advised the driver took off and was over at the Cash Advance. The caller advised he was not injured. The vehicle came back to the scene. Ladysmith police talked to the driver of the other vehicle and he advised he was not injured. No other information was available.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers will propose indefinitely delaying closure of the state’s troubled juvenile prison, spending nearly $200 million more on replacement facilities and increasing the age for charging juveniles as adults from 17 to 18. Evers’ juvenile justice plans were to be included in his state budget proposal released Thursday. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Wednesday on details of his juvenile justice plans. Evers campaigned on raising the age for charging juveniles. Wisconsin is one of only six states that treat 17-year-olds as adults and raising the age splits Republicans who control the Legislature. Republicans have also been hesitant to delay closing the Lincoln Hills juvenile prison beyond the current 2021 deadline. Evers says more time and nearly $200 million more money is needed to construct replacement facilities.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has quietly appointed a former legislator to the state Department of Natural Resources board. The board’s chairman, Fred Prehn, introduced Fred Clark as a board member at the board’s meeting Tuesday morning. He replaces Preston Cole, whom Evers appointed as DNR secretary in December. The DNR’s board liaison, Laurie Ross, said Evers appointed Clark late Friday. Clark, a Democrat, represented Sauk and Columbia counties in the state Assembly from 2009 until 2015. He currently serves as executive director of conservation group Wisconsin’s Green Fire. He also has worked as a forest ecologist for The Nature Conservancy and as a DNR forester.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Mark Jefferson is returning to lead the Wisconsin Republican Party as executive director, a position he previously held from 2007 to 2011. Party chairman Brad Courtney announced Wednesday that Jefferson would be returning to serve the position. He replaces Mark Morgan, who left to work for the National Republican Senate Committee. Jefferson was executive director of the party in 2010 when Republicans took over majority control of the state Legislature, elected Scott Walker as governor and Ron Johnson as U.S. senator and picked up two congressional seats. Jefferson left the state party in 2011 to work for the Republican National committee as a regional political director and then as director of majority retention. Jefferson says he will work to re-elect President Donald Trump and win back the governor’s office.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin Congressmen Jim Sensenbrenner and Mike Gallagher are among 13 House Republicans who supported a Democratic effort to block President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration to fund a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border. The House’s vote of 245-182 Tuesday fell well below the two-thirds majority that would be needed to override what would be the first veto of Trump’s presidency. Both Sensenbrenner and Gallagher are in districts that are solidly Republican. Sensenbrenner, in Wisconsin’s 5th District, says he supports constructing a wall, but opposes circumventing the “will of Congress” by funding it through the declaration. Gallagher, in the 8th District, says he’s concerned with the precedent a national emergency would set. The issue is now before the Republican-run Senate.