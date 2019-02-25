RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-26-19

**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FROM 12 PM TUESDAY UNTIL 6 AM WEDNESDAY** Clouds will be increasing, while the next round of snow arrives for the afternoon. An upper trough will be sliding by to our north, along with some stronger jet stream energy on the southern side. This will lead to added lift in the atmosphere, and the expected snow. It will be another unseasonably cold day with highs only around 10. The snow will continue tonight, though there could be at least a few breaks before this exits early Wednesday morning. This will be a much lighter and fluffy snow again with low moisture content. We are likely to pick up at least a few inches in the Chippewa Valley, with a general 2-5″ forecast from roughly Eau Claire to the north and east. Southern areas should see less, with perhaps an inch or two. After a few flurries early and some clouds to start, Wednesday will be drying out and we should see some sunshine through the day. It should be at least a little warmer with highs in the mid teens. High pressure is expected to generally remain over the area through Thursday, while more upper level energy could sweep through on Thursday with another chance for a little light snow. Afternoon highs look to reach closer to 20.

This notice from the City of Ladysmith and the Ladysmith Fire Department. With all the recent snowstorms many residential fire hydrants in the City of Ladysmith are covered by snow. We are asking for your help in shoveling out and clearing around a fire hydrant that is nearest to your house. In case of an emergency this will help for a much quicker response to usage of that hydrant. The City of Ladysmith and the Ladysmith Fire Department thanks you very much for your support on this issue.

Late Monday morning, a Rusk County deputy advised that a vehicle slid into the ditch at a location on Town line Road, Ladysmith. According to the report, after an investigation the driver had a suspended Drivers License. The driver will be cited for operating after suspension.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the U.S. economy should keep expanding at a solid, though somewhat slower pace this year. But he warns of growing risks, including a global slowdown, volatile financial markets and uncertainty about U.S. trade policy. In delivering the Fed’s semiannual monetary report to Congress, Powell says the Fed will be “patient” in determining when to boost its benchmark policy rate in light of the various “crosscurrents and conflicting signals.” He says the Fed’s rate decisions will be “data dependent” as the economic outlook evolves. The Fed in December indicated it could hike rates two times this year. But many private economists believe the Fed will keep rates unchanged until late this year and may not hike at all. Powell said that the economy grew at a strong pace last year, with employment and inflation remaining close to the Fed’s goals. He said it appeared that overall growth was slightly below 3 percent in 2018. The Fed expects 2019 growth to slow somewhat.

Washington (AP) – Democrats are moving quickly to try to roll back President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to siphon billions of dollars from the military to fund construction of a fence along the U.S.-Mexico border. Tuesday’s vote in the Democratic-controlled House comes on legislation to revoke Trump’s executive order from earlier this month and would send it to the Republican-held Senate, where it would take only a handful of GOP defections to pass it. Trump is likely to prevail in the end since he could use his first-ever veto to kill the measure if it passes Congress, but the White House is seeking to minimize defections among the president’s GOP allies to avoid embarrassment.

­Madison (AP) – An Illinois congressman who says he’s a member of the Wisconsin National Guard is ripping Gov. Tony Evers for pulling troops off the nation’s southern border. Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker sent troops to Arizona in June. Evers, a Democrat, pulled them back with an executive order Monday. Republican U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who represents Illinois’ 16th Congressional District, tweeted Monday that he’s a member of the Wisconsin National Guard. He blasted Evers for withdrawing state troops, saying stopping illegal immigration is honorable. He asked Evers if his decision was political and to reconsider. A Wisconsin National Guard spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking to confirm that Kinzinger is a member of the Wisconsin National Guard. A Kinzinger spokeswoman also didn’t immediately respond to an email.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man charged in the shooting death of a Milwaukee police officer last summer has changed his plea to guilty just as opening statements were to begin in his trial. Jonathan Copeland Jr. entered the plea Tuesday to killing Michael Michalski as the officer went to a north side home on July 25 to arrest Copeland on a warrant for felony drug crimes. A jury had been selected Monday for Copeland’s trial on three felony charges, including first-degree intentional homicide in the death of the 52-year-old officer. Copeland also faced attempted homicide charges for shooting at two other officers, who were not injured. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors agreed to dismiss attempted homicide and being a felon in possession of a gun charges. Sentencing is scheduled for May 3.