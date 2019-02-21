RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-22-19

**WINTER STORM WATCH 6 PM SATURDAY TO 6 PM SUNDAY** We finish up the work week with dry weather under a mix of sunshine and clouds. As the jet stream continues to dig across the southwest states, it will lift northward into the Midwest, leading to some warming. We should feel some of this with afternoon temperatures topping 30 today. We should still be able to see at least some sunshine, while clouds will become more dominant by later in the day. A trough will be arriving at night, leading to some light precipitation. This could be snow, or a combination of snow, rain and even freezing rain. It may be enough to make for some slippery travel into early Saturday morning, with up to an inch of snow possible, along with some light icing potential. The rest of the day will remain cloudy, and while there may still be spotty light precipitation around, it looks mostly dry until late afternoon and evening when the next storm arrives. Low pressure will be developing in the Southern Plains, rapidly moving up to the northeast Saturday morning. The track still looks to carry the storm into Iowa and over Southeast Wisconsin. On this path, we will have a rain/snow line cutting across the state. Temperatures on Saturday will warm a little more with highs in the mid 30’s. As the leading edge of the precipitation arrives, it may be rain, ice and snow with a transition over to a heavy wet snow through the evening. How quick this happens will impact how much snow falls from this system and remains to be determined. At this point, southern counties look to see more rain/mix at least to start, before changing to snow, while further north the transition should happen more quickly. The storm will intensify into early Sunday morning as it zips to our south and then east. The worst of the weather should occur through the night, with heavy snow and increasing wind. Lows will be in the 20’s. Snow will then taper off rather quickly Sunday morning, while strong and gusty northwest winds remain through the day. Temperatures will be dropping much of the day. As for snow accumulation, a narrow but heavy band is expected to drop 6-10″ on parts of our area, with locally higher amounts possible. This will be a quick hitting storm, mostly occurring within a 12 hour time frame, but unlike previous snows, it will be heavy and wet accumulation.

Shortly before 6 PM Thursday, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from Rusk County deputies for a Domestic Incident in progress at a residence on County Highway VV, Sheldon involving the callers Mother and step father. According to the report, the situation was physical. Chippewa County lost connection with the caller due to poor cell service. Chippewa County had a deputy responding. Rusk County deputies and a State Patrol Trooper responded to the scene. After an investigation, a subject was taken into custody. No other information was available.

At about 2:20 AM this (Friday) morning, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a male subject advising of a vehicle in the ditch on County Road G near Broken Arrow Road, Conrath. The subject was reportedly not injured. A Rusk County deputy responded to the scene. After an investigation, a subject was taken into custody for OWI. The subject was transported to the Rusk County jail.

Students in the class of 2018 graduated at higher rates than their predecessors. The overall graduation rate jumped a point from the 2016-17 school year to 89.6 percent. Four-year graduation rates improved from the prior year for most subgroups of students as well. Congratulations to the class of 2018. A high school diploma is a ticket to the future, noted State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor. Graduation is to be celebrated because it improve students’ opportunities for better jobs, income, and further education, which contributes to life success.