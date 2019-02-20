RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-21-19

A break from the snow for the next few days as high pressure again takes hold. It may not get totally sunny, but we should at least see partial sunshine return today. Temperatures will top out in the mid 20’s, just a touch below average, and it will still be a little breezy. Some extra clouds will be around on Friday, while winds shift more to the southeast. This will help get temperatures rising, with afternoon highs in the low 30’s. As high pressure slides to our east, a trough to our west will be arriving Friday night. This may produce a little snow and a wintry mix in the area heading into early Saturday morning. Temperatures won’t be dropping much with lows in the mid and upper 20’s. As we head into the weekend all focus will be on the next developing winter storm. This will be a classic “panhandle hook” storm, developing in the Southern Plains and tracking up to the northeast. These type of systems typically strengthen as they move northward and can bring some of our biggest winter events. This one will carry a lot of moisture with it, while a deepening upper trough accompanies the system as it lifts up towards the state. The biggest unknown is the exact track, which will have huge implications on where the heaviest precipitation will fall. There will likely be a swath of heavy snow that will cross the state, but will it be Eau Claire, La Crosse, Madison? We should have a better idea in the next day or so.

Chippewa County (WQOW) – The Gordy’s Market in Ladysmith will now have to sell off its assets, after a motion hearing in Chippewa County Wednesday morning. After no response or objections from Gorsy’s Market Inc., Judge James Isaacson approved the motion filed earlier this month by the receiver appointed to the Gordy’s case to sell the Ladysmith store. Grocery distributor Nash-Finch filed a $46-million dollar lawsuit claiming Gordy’s failed to repay tens of millions of dollars. A receiver, Michael Polsky, was appointed to the case earlier this month to manage financial affairs as the case progresses in court. Polsky said last week that an agreement was reached with Great Lakes Foods to sell the store. Great Lakes Foods is headquartered in Menominee, Mich., and serves independent grocers in Wisconsin and Michigan for over 100 years. An auction of several Gordy’s stores is still scheduled for March 6. The stores included in the auction are downtown Chippewa Falls, Lake Wissota, Barron Chetek and Cornell. The Eau Claire store is not part of the suit. Last month, Gordy’s filed an objection, asking the court to dismiss the lawsuit. However, it has not been dropped at this time.

Rusk County dispatch shortly after 5 PM Wednesday, received a 911 call from a passerby advising that there was a Maroon car in the ditch on the South side of the road on Highway 8, Bruce. According to the report, the caller advised that the female subject at the time was unable to get out of the vehicle. Rusk County deputies, Bruce ambulance and the Weyerhaeuser Fire Department were called to the scene. A Weyerhaeuser firemen advised that the driver was not in the vehicle and that someone in a truck stopped and picked up the driver. No other information was available.

Wednesday night at 8 PM, a 39 year old female reported to Ladysmith Police that Javier G. Colon, 22, told her that he smoked Marijuana with her son. She advised that Colon and another female were living together at a residence on East 10th Street South in violation of an open bond prohibiting Colon to have contact with the female. A City Officer went to the address and spoke with Colon about the report. After an investigation, the Officer arrested Javier Colon for Misdemeanor Bail Jumping.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fewer Americans sought unemployment benefits last week, a sign that layoffs declined and hiring is likely strong. The Labor Department said Thursday that weekly applications for unemployment benefits fell 23,000 to a seasonally adjusted 216,000, a very low level by historical standards. The four-week average, a less volatile measure, rose to 235,750. Applications are a proxy for layoffs, since people cannot claim benefits unless they lose a job through no fault of their own. Businesses are hiring at healthy levels and posted the most open jobs in nearly two decades in December. With demand for workers strong, companies are holding onto their staffs. Other economic reports have suggested growth may be slowing this year. Manufacturing output and retail sales have both fallen in the past two months. Still, consumer optimism has bounced back, according to some measures, after falling sharply in the wake of the 35-day partial government shutdown. That could revive spending going forward. The economy expanded at a 3.8 percent annual rate last summer and fall. But analysts forecast growth weakened in the final three months of last year, to roughly 2 percent to 2.5 percent. The report on fourth-quarter growth was delayed by the government shutdown and is scheduled to be released next week.