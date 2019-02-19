RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-20-19

Expect steady snow most of today, the heaviest in the morning and early afternoon. Travel will be difficult, and on some roads, could be considered “dangerous.” If you must travel, add extra time, turn on your lights, and be prepared for delays. Most roads will be completely snow-covered, and the visibility will be low. The National Weather Service continues a Winter Storm Warning until Wednesday evening for all of west central Wisconsin. Northwest Wisconsin and a large portion of Minnesota is also under a Winter Storm Warning. Widespread snow amounts of 4 to 7 inches are expected in west central Wisconsin. Isolated 7 to 9 inch amounts are possible west of US Highway 53. A potent surface low will move over the Great Lakes region today. Snow will fall steady in the morning and afternoon, moderate to heavy at times. The snow will end by 9 p.m. this evening. Widespread snow totals of 4 to 7 inches are expected in west central Wisconsin. Isolated totals of 7 to 9 inches are possible west of US Highway 53. In addition, a steady wind will cause blowing and drifting in open areas. The low will exit the region tonight, and a surface high will slide over the north central United States. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 20s. Slippery stretches could remain on Thursday morning, so plan accordingly.

Tuesday the Flambeau School District held a recall School Board election for two school board members. For school board seat 1, the challenger Sara Baker received 451 votes and the Incumbent Sam Stewart had 284 votes. For school board seat 2, the challenger Ruth Opachen received 444 and the Incumbent Danielle Zimmer got 295. These are unofficial results.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A state appeals court says a judge’s decision to enter into a Facebook friendship with a woman with a custody case before him amounts to bias. The 3rd District Court of Appeals said in its ruling Wednesday that the case is the first of its kind in Wisconsin. According to court documents, Barron County Circuit Judge Michael Bitney accepted a 2017 friend request from Angela Carroll, who had asked him to modify her son’s custody arrangement. Carroll liked 18 of Bitney’s posts and commented on two of them before he resolved the case in Carroll’s favor. The Facebook relationship was never disclosed during the case. The appellate court found a reasonable person would question Bitney’s ability to decide the case fairly. Bitney and Carroll’s attorney didn’t immediately return phone messages.

January sales of existing homes failed to keep pace with sales in January of last year, according to the most recent analysis of the housing market by the Wisconsin REALTORS Association. Continued tight inventories kept sales down and pushed prices up over the last 12 months. Specifically statewide home sales in January 2019 were 8.9 percent lower than 12 months earlier, whereas the median price rose 3.5 percent over last January to $175,000. It’s important to keep these figures in perspective because the early part of 2018 was actually quite strong. In Rusk County, the median price for January was not available and also for January of last year. Home sales in January was 7 compared to 2 sales in January of last year. Every region of the state experienced a decline in sales over the 12-month period between January 2018 and January 2019.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican legislators are set to question two key members of Gov. Tony Evers’ Cabinet as they weigh confirmation votes. Transportation Secretary-designee Craig Thompson will face the Senate’s transportation committee Wednesday. Republicans have been leery of Thompson’s background as a lobbyist for the Transportation Development Association of Wisconsin, which has advocated for raising taxes and fees to rebuild Wisconsin roads. Senate Republicans have resisted the idea of raising taxes or fees for road work. Corrections Secretary-designee Kevin Carr will appear before the Senate judiciary committee. He’ll have to defend Evers’ plans to cut the inmate population in half and delay closure of the state’s troubled Lincoln Hills juvenile prison until as late as 2023, two years longer than planned. The full Senate must vote to approve Evers’ Cabinet secretaries.