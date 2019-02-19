Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-19-19

It will snow…again. Some people are enjoying the snow, especially snowmobilers and skiers. Others have a different opinion. Regardless of what you think, get ready to shovel or snowblow. Several inches will fall on Wednesday, and of course, travel will be affected. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Barron, Buffalo, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, St. Croix, Rusk, and Trempealeau Counties. The warning begins at 6 a.m. Wednesday and expires at midnight Wednesday night. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for the same time frame as the Winter Storm Warning for Clark, Jackson, and Taylor Counties. Tonight, a strengthening surface low will move from the central United States over the Great Lakes region. Cloud cover will increase, and snow will develop and become widespread. The snow will start after 2 a.m. Up to an inch is possible by 6 a.m. Expect steady snow on Wednesday, which will fall heavy at times in the morning and early afternoon. The snow will end in the evening, as the low moves out of the Great Lakes region. Grand totals of 4 to 7 inches with isolated higher amounts are expected in west central Wisconsin. Grand snow totals in west central Wisconsin will range from 4 to 7 inches with isolated higher amounts. Generally, the highest totals will be near and west of U.S. Highway 53. Of course, travel will be impacted by the storm. For a lengthy period of time, most roads will be snow-covered, and visibility will be moderate to low. Wind speeds will increase, which might cause blowing and drifting, especially in open areas and higher terrain.

Voters in the Flambeau School District will go to the polls today to decide a recall election against two current school board members. There will be two races on the ballot in today’s election. On the ballot for school board member 1, Incumbent Sam Stewart will face challenger Sara Baker. For school board member 2, Incumbent Danielle Zimmer will face challenger Ruth Opachen. Poll sites will be open from 7 AM until 8 PM tonight.

Monday morning just before 8 AM, a caller advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that there was a vehicle in the ditch on Rocky Ridge Road, Ladysmith. According to the report, the caller advised there were two people in the vehicle, a Blue Van, but didn’t stop. A rusk County deputy, Ladysmith Officer, Ladysmith ambulance and the Ladysmith Fire Department were called to the scene. The Rusk County deputy advised there were no injuries. The vehicle was removed and had no damage.

Rusk County dispatch just before 9 AM Monday received a 911 call requesting the fire department for a chimney fire on Highway 8, Tony. The Ladysmith Fire Department and Sheldon ambulance responded to the scene. Ladysmith firemen were at the scene for about 30 minutes. No other information was available. At 12:20 PM Monday afternoon, a car deer accident was reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. The Ladysmith ambulance and Ladysmith Fire Department responded to the scene. According to the report, the driver struck a deer North bound on Highway 27 North of Ambrose Road. There was minor injury to the passenger but there was no transport by the ambulance. The subjects were transported to a hotel.

Monday morning a Ladysmith Officer responded to the Ladysmith Middle High School on a report of a fight between two students. The City Officer investigated the fight and determined a16 year old juvenile struck a 15 year old twice without provocation. The 16 year old is being referred to Juvenile intake for Disorderly Conduct and Battery.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders says he’s running for president in 2020. The 77-year-old self-described democratic socialist challenged Hillary Clinton in the Democratic presidential primary in 2016 and said on Tuesday that he planned to again seek the nomination. Sanders has reshaped Democratic politics and earned a loyal following with his passionate defense of liberal proposals including free college tuition and single-payer health care. But he will face off against several other Democratic candidates who also want to appeal to the party’s base. Still, Sanders’ name recognition, fundraising prowess and passion for liberal policies makes him a top-tier 2020 presidential contender.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is staffing-up for his re-election run, naming his communications team for the 2020 campaign. The campaign announced Tuesday that Trump is hiring veteran Republican communications operative Tim Murtaugh as communications director, Republican National Committee spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany as national press secretary, and Mark Lotter, a former aide to Vice President Mike Pence, as director of strategic communications. Mindful of what they expect to be a robust contest, Trump and his aides have emphasized developing a more traditional campaign team, rather than mimicking the more threadbare 2016 effort. The campaign is also naming former White House staffer Cole Blocker as director of finance and Megan Powers, a veteran of Trump’s first campaign, as director of administrative operations.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A bipartisan proposal backed by AARP would create a $1,000 income tax credit for family members in Wisconsin who give care to qualified disabled and elderly people in their homes. The measure was unveiled Tuesday after a similar bill died last session. Republican Sen. Patrick Testin says the $173 million cost was one reason why the proposal stalled last session. But he says that cost doesn’t take into account potential savings to Medicaid that caring for people at home longer provides AARP lobbyist Helen Marks Dicks also says she expects the estimated cost of the tax credit to be less than before. Also on Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers announced the creation of a task force on caregiving to look at finding ways to attract and retain a strong care workforce, improve the quality of caregiving and look at strategies to support families.