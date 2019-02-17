RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-18-19

A few quiet weather days to start the work week as high pressure will be settling over the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest. This will lead to somewhat colder air while we should be able to see some sunshine around the area. Winds will be light through the day with highs in the upper teens. Just a few clouds around tonight, and with light winds we can expect to start off below zero tomorrow morning. Not much change through the day with sun and clouds and highs in the low 20’s. The overall active pattern that has dominated this month will reload this week, with a deep trough developing out in the western states again, while turning back to the northeast as it works into the Plains. This will keep much of Wisconsin on the southern edge of the colder air, while the storm track comes up from the southwest. There are two potential storm systems that may again come out of this pattern, with the first arriving Tuesday night into Wednesday with perhaps another one by this weekend.

It was a fairly quiet weekend for Rusk County authorities. At about 5;45 Sunday afternoon, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on Schultz Road near Range Line Road near Tony. Rusk County deputies requested information about the driver. After an investigation, the subject was taken by Rusk County deputies and transported to the Rusk County jail.

MADISON, Wis. (RELEASE) — Governor Tony Evers Monday announced that his budget will include proposals to legalize medical marijuana, decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana for personal use, establish an expungement procedure for individuals who have completed their sentence or probation for possession, and align Wisconsin’s laws on cannabidiol, also known as CBD oil, with federal standards. The governor believes it is time for Wisconsin to join more than 30 other states and the District of Columbia in legalizing medical marijuana. Last year, nearly one million voters in 16 counties and two cities in Wisconsin voted to approve non-binding referenda asking if marijuana should be legal for medical or recreational use. These referenda all passed by significant majorities. Under the governor’s proposal, a physician, or a practitioner under the direction of a physician, can recommend the use of medical marijuana to alleviate symptoms related to medical conditions such as cancer, glaucoma, post-traumatic stress disorder, chronic pain, severe nausea, and seizures.

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (AP) — One person is dead and another is missing after a semi plunged off a bridge and down a cliff into a lake below near Wisconsin Dells. Authorities found a damaged guardrail on Interstate 90-94 just north of the Mirror Lake bridge in Sauk County about 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Below they discovered a semi completely submerged in the lake. The Wisconsin State Patrol crews worked for hours to pull the semi out of the water and found one person dead in the cab. The State Journal reports the search for another person believed to have been in the semi was called off Sunday evening due to decreasing visibility and weather conditions. The search is expected to resume Monday morning.