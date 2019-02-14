RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-15-19

The next high pressure system will be located over the Plains today, keeping us in northwest flow with still some breezy winds. It will be mostly sunny with colder than average temperatures, with highs only in the mid teens, while chill values remain below zero much of the day. The high will be sliding east, over the area at night and weakening into Saturday. This will keep our weather dry, and after starting off below zero again Saturday morning, afternoon temperatures will return to the low 20’s. Some clouds will start to increase, but we should end up with at least a partly sunny day. The clouds will increase into the night as jet stream energy and the next trough slide up into the area from the southwest. This will be enough lift in the atmosphere to again produce some snowfall. The snow should develop overnight and carry into and possibly through much of Sunday. We look to be on the northern edge of this snow, so areas north of Eau Claire may not see much from this, while southern areas will see a bit more. As it looks now, we could pick up a few inches of new snowfall with highs again in the low 20’s. We will be watching this over the next day or so for any possible changes.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced Friday that he will declare a national emergency to fulfill his pledge to construct a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Trump said he will use executive powers to bypass Congress, which approved far less money for his proposed wall than he had sought. He plans to siphon billions of dollars from federal military construction and counter drug efforts for the wall. The move is already drawing bipartisan criticism on Capitol Hill and expected to face rounds of legal challenges. “I am going to be signing a national emergency,” Trump said from the Rose Garden, as he claimed illegal immigration marked “an invasion of our country.” In a rare show of bipartisanship, lawmakers voted Thursday to fund large swaths of the government and avoid a repeat of this winter’s debilitating five-week government shutdown. The money in the bill for border barriers, about $1.4 billion, is far below the $5.7 billion Trump insisted he needed and would finance just a quarter of the 200-plus miles (322 kilometers) he wanted this year. To bridge the gap, Trump announced that he will be spending roughly $8 billion on border barriers — combining the money approved by Congress with funding he plans to repurpose through executive actions, including the national emergency. The money is expected to come from funds targeted for military construction and counter drug efforts, but aides could not immediately specify which military projects would be affected.

FAIRCHILD, Wis. (WEAU) — Two people are currently in custody, after almost a year-long drug investigation in Fairchild. That’s according to Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer, who tells WEAU 13 News that two men were taken into custody Friday morning, one who was a previously convicted felon. Cramer says the bust was part of an 11-month investigation involving meth and heroin distribution at two houses on Main Street in Fairchild. Cramer says the homes, less than 200 yards apart, are expected to have been working together. Crews will still be on location for a while, and Cramer says there could be more arrests.

FAIRCHILD, Wis. (WEAU) — Sheriff Ron Cramer says there is a possible human trafficking element in the Fairchild meth and heroin drug bust case. Cramer wouldn’t elaborate on the human trafficking element, but Chief Deputy Joel Brettigen said that a third person has now been arrested in the case.

Gray News) – The end is reportedly near for another retailer. Payless ShoeSource is planning to file for bankruptcy later this month and close all of its stores, according to a report in Reuters, who cited people familiar with the matter. The company has not commented. According to the company, Payless employs more than 18,000 associates and has 3,600 stores worldwide. Reuters reported that the company has been seeking a buyer but hasn’t found one, thus prompting liquidation. The report said there’s always the chance the company could find a buyer after declaring bankruptcy. Saddled with debt from a 2012 buyout, the Topeka, KS-based company previously declared bankruptcy in April 2017 and re-emerged a few months later, Bloomberg reported. Payless, which bills itself as the “largest specialty family footwear retailer in the Western Hemisphere,” was founded in 1956 and is a privately held company owned by an group that includes Alden Global Capital, Invesco Senior Secured Management, and Octagon Credit Investors. If the company goes under, it will join a number of major brand over the past year, such as Toys R Us and Gymboree.