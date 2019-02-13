RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-14-19

A low pressure system off to our west will be moving into our area. The biggest impact we will see and feel will be a big increase in the winds and some potential light snow. This system is much weaker than previous storms so although some spots may see up to an inch of snow, most of the area will see even lower amounts. This will not be a significant snowfall but it will be enough to make for some slippery spots and potentially lower visibility at times so be aware that driving conditions may change quickly. Otherwise, it will remain mostly cloudy through the majority of the day. Winds will shift to the northwest and increase as a front passes through. This shift in wind will bring cooler and drier air to the area in the coming days. Highs will be near 30 today (typical for this time of year) but by tomorrow temperatures will top out in the teens. Once this next system moves away, high pressure looks to take hold from the north, while the main storm track finally shifts further south. This should allow the next few weather systems to slide by safely to our south, keeping us in a drier, quieter pattern for the start of the weekend. Friday will be sunny and a bit colder with those temperatures below average and a blustery wind making it feel below zero.

Wednesday morning at about 9:20, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office got a fire call at a residence on Sand Hill Road, Bruce. According to the police log, the Bruce Fire Department for an attic fire which was in the shop. The Bruce Fire Department, Rusk County deputies and Bruce ambulance responded to the scene. The Bruce firemen were at the scene for about two hours. No other information was available.

BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) — Jayme Closs and her family have released the following statement: “Jayme and her family wish to extend their deepest gratitude for the incredible gifts and generous donations that she has received from all over the country and around the world. Jayme greatly appreciates each and every gift, as well as the many cards and letters. The many kind words have been a source of great comfort to her.”

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW)– For a minute it was starting to look like we may have another winter without a lot of snow. But that all changed over the course of the last two weeks, thanks to 35 inches of snow in February. But its exactly what the tourist economy ordered. Central Wisconsin feeds off money generated by outdoor winter activities from out-of-towners, as well as the locals. The state’s new Secretary of Tourism, Sara Meaney, was in town visiting with the folks at the Wausau/Central Wisconsin Convention and Visitors Bureau. The past couple of days she’s been visiting areas in the north to see how the different locations incorporate the weather into tourism. “What’s wonderful to see is the amount of passion, the amount of skill and the amount of talent that everyone brings to their role,” Meaney said. “And I think that’s really what is at the heart of what makes Wisconsin such a great place to visit and a great place to stay.”

Wisconsin’s 2018 public school graduates took more than 71,000 Advanced Placement exams while in high school, with 66.4 percent of those exams scored three or higher on a five-point scale and eligible for college credit, advance standing, or both at many colleges and universities. Overall, Wisconsin had 22,965 graduates from the class of 2018 who took at least one end-of-course AP exam last May. That number represents 37.5 percent of estimated graduates. Overall, 26.1 percent of graduates scored a three or higher on an AP exam during high school. Many students take multiple exams from the 38 offered in the AP program. Nationally, more than 1.2 million graduates took an AP exam while in high school and 23.5 percent of those students earned a score of three or higher on an exam. The Advanced Placement program provides students an opportunity to take college-level coursework while in high school. Doing well on the exams gives our kids a head start on postsecondary studies in our state’s public and private colleges and universities.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) — After a fire forces a popular restaurant in Chippewa Falls to close its doors, the community is stepping up to help the employees impacted. With no sign of when or if “The View” will rebuild after Tuesday’s fire, the financial security of the restaurant’s employees is taking a hit. That’s why neighboring restaurant workers are hoping to help ease the burden. “We were all so shocked and we all felt so bad,” said Nikisha Loucks, Server at Chippewa Family Restaurant in Chippewa Falls. She and other employees at Chippewa Family Restaurant immediately thought of the workers at The View who no longer have a place to work. “It’s tough on everybody…it’s not just tough on the owner, it’s tough on the employees,” said Loucks. To help ease the loss for employees of The View, Chippewa Family Restaurant has started a donation fund. “Us servers decided, along with the owner here to help…to do what we could,” said Loucks. She says workers at Chippewa Family Restaurant often help one another when needed so they wanted to extend that same courtesy to employees of The View. Less than 24 hours since crews finished battling the flames at The View, Chippewa Family Restaurant has already raised more than $1,500 for the employees impacted. Officials say the cause of the remains under investigation. “It’s been a mainstay in this area for a long time…I know a lot of people come in via boat in the summer time to participate in activities here and through the efforts of the insurance company, I hope to see this building rebuilt and open again for the people that live and travel to this area,” said Chief Scott Bernette of the Chippewa Fire District.

SEYMOUR, Ind. (AP) — SEYMOUR, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say three people have died in a southern Indiana crash involving five vehicles that left two semitrailers fully engulfed in flames. The crash happened Wednesday along southbound Interstate 65 in Jackson County near the 54 mile marker north of Seymour. Indiana State Police said in statement that a semi-truck slowed in the left lane and a pickup driven by 67-year-old John W. Mumma of Philo, Illinois, slowed behind it. A motorhome driven by 57-year-old Glenn E. Cardelli of Minocqua, Wisconsin, that also was carrying his wife, 57-year-old wife Kathryn L. Cardelli, slowed behind them. A semi-truck failed to slow and hit the recreational vehicle, causing a chain-reaction crash. Police say Mumma and the Cardellis died in the crash. No one else was injured. The crash is under investigation.