Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-13-19

A narrow ridge of high pressure will be arriving, leading to increasing sunshine and much better weather for the day. It will be a good one to continue and finish clean-up from this latest winter storm. Winds won’t be that strong and temperatures will reach into the mid 20’s. Clouds will then return at night as the next front quickly approaches from the west. This could lead to a few snow showers at night, while a low pressure system passes to our north on Thursday. It will remain mostly cloudy through the day as breezes pick up and we still have a chance for a few more snow showers. Any accumulations will be light with highs in the upper 20’s. Once this next system moves away, high pressure looks to take hold from the north, while the main storm track finally shifts further south. This should allow the next few weather systems to slide by safely to our south, keeping us in a drier, quieter pattern through the weekend. Friday will be sunny and a bit colder with highs dropping back to the mid teens.

(WQOW) – Gordy’s Market’s future is in doubt after the receiver appointed to the case filed a motion in Chippewa County Court to sell the assets of six of seven of its stores. As we’ve reported last year, grocery distributor Nash-Finch filed a $46 million lawsuit claiming Gordy’s has failed to repay tens of millions of dollars it owes and is either insolvent or on the verge of insolvency. A receiver, Michael Polsky, was appointed to the case earlier this month to manage financial affairs as the case progresses in court. In a motion filed on Friday, Polsky said the best course of action is to sell substantially all the assets of Gordy’s Market INC. The auction would cover six stores, Downtown Chippewa Falls, Lake Wissota, Barron, Chetek, Cornell and Ladysmith. The Eau Claire Location is not part of the suit. As of now, the auction is scheduled for March 6 at law firm Godfrey & Kahn in Milwaukee with the court to approve any sales on March 8. In his filing, Polsky wrote that anyone interested in bidding is required to put down a $100,000 deposit by March 1. As we told you last month, Gordy’s has filed an objection with the court and is asking the court to dismiss the lawsuit. The next court date is a motion hearing set for February 20. At that time, the court will also consider a motion to sell the Ladysmith location after Polskt says an agreement has been reached with Great Lakes Foods to sell the store.

Tuesday afternoon a Ladysmith Officer met with two assistant managers at Walmart regarding a theft of a Laptop Computer on February 10th. According to the report, the Officer reviewed Video surveillance but could not identify either of the two males or one female suspects. The case is under investigation.

At about 9:40 PM Tuesday, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office investigated a miscellaneous complaint. According to the report, a male subject advised that a female was out in a vehicle going up and down the driveway at a location on Sunny Hill Road, Weyerhaeuser. The male subject wants her out of the vehicle as she is not valid and her daughter was in the house. Rusk County deputies responded to the scene. After a few minutes a Rusk County deputy was out with the female subject at County Highway O and Tyman Road where she put the vehicle in the ditch. After an investigation, the suspect, Stacy Jankowsky, 38, was taken into custody. A Deputy transported Jankowsky to the LEC to do a field sobriety. A Rusk County deputy transported Jankowsky to MMC-Ladysmith for a blood draw. A Ladysmith Officer was requested to assist at the MMC-Ladysmith. Jankowsky consented to a PBT which showed a reading of .192. A Blood draw was performed and Jankowsky was transported back to the Rusk County jail.