Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-12-19

**WINTER STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING** The winter storm has arrived, with snow overspreading the state. Moderate to heavy snow will continue throughout the rest of the day into the night. Travel will continue to be difficult due to snow covered roads and reduced visibility. The actual low center will track a bit further south than what is typical for a heavy snow event locally, but a surface trough that extends up to the northwest of the storm will enhance the snowfall. TIMING: Snow will continue through the rest of the day, evening and into the first part of the night. There may be a few brief lulls at time but the majority the day will be impacted. The storm will begin to wind down this evening with any snow coming to an end before midnight Wednesday. Several more inches of accumulation are likely through the rest of the day. These snow totals mean plows, snowblowers and shovels will be working overtime to clear things up. The snow will likely be over the next few hours before things begin to wind down some later this afternoon. An additional 4-6″ of accumulation can’t be ruled out through the rest of the day. Obviously this has caused issues with the morning commute, but the evening commute will likely be treacherous as well. When all is said and done, a large area of 8-12″ roughly from Eau Claire to the south into La Crosse and points east, while further to the west, amounts will be a bit less, falling off to 4-8″ along the state border. The heaviest accumulations look to be in the central part of the state, covering an area from Juneau County northward to Wausau where 12-18″ will be possible.

Monday afternoon a female with Probation and Parole requested a Rusk County deputy to a location on Highway 27 to try and make contact with a male subject who has an active DOC Warrant. According to the report, the deputy made contact with the male subject and contacted Probation and Parole. They advised that the warrant is active and to place him in custody. The male subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) — A popular restaurant on Lake Wissota is on fire. Shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday fire crews responded to ‘The View’ on Highway X in Chippewa Falls. Most of the area surrounding the building is blocked off as crews battle the flames. Firefighters are expected to investigate the cause of the fire later this morning.

­Madison (AP) – Gov. Tony Evers says he plans to propose spending more than $43 million over the next two years to expand access to dental care in Wisconsin, particularly in underserved rural areas. The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reported Monday that more than $16 million is targeted to increase reimbursement rates for dental providers who see patients on Medicaid. The governor’s proposal also includes creating a “dental therapist licensure,” allowing for a midlevel dental provider to address a shortage of providers across Wisconsin. More than 200 dentists are estimated to be needed in Wisconsin for high shortage areas. Evers also wants to allocate $60,000 each of the next two years to pay for loan repayments of dentists who opt to serve rural areas. He also wants to spend nearly $1.3 million more on grants for dental clinics that serve low-income patients.