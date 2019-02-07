Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-8-19

Plenty of sunshine today and dry, but it will remain frigid through most of the day. A large area of high pressure centered just to our northwest will be dropping out of Canada and over the Northern Plains. We are on the front side of this system, causing breezy northwest winds and those bitter cold temperatures. We look to remain below zero much of the day, before rising just above zero during the afternoon. It will still feel extremely cold however, with those breezes creating chill values well below zero all day. The high will then move overhead at night, bringing light winds and with a mostly clear sky, it will get much colder with temperatures dropping close to -20 by Saturday morning. At least this blast of frigid, arctic air won’t stay for long. Temperatures will already start improving this weekend. The high will be moving to our east on Saturday, while mid and high clouds increase through the day, leading to a partly sunny sky. Afternoon temperatures will rise back into the low and mid teens. The clouds will be streaming out ahead of a developing warm front to the southwest. They are likely to thicken on Sunday and we do have a chance to see at least some light snow arrive from the south during the day. At this time accumulations look to be light, with highs around 20. Any snow would exit at night, with dry weather on Monday and highs in the 20’s.

Just after 8 AM Thursday morning, the Ladysmith Fire Department was called out to a chimney fire at a residence on Rocky Ridge Road, Ladysmith. The Ladysmith ambulance also responded. No other information was available. The Ladysmith firemen were at the scene for a short time. Ladysmith Police shortly after 10 AM Thursday, received another vandalism complaint. An employee at the Ace Home Center reported vandalism graffiti to there building. The case is under investigation.

BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) — Highway 48, between Cumberland and Highway 25, is closed for a fatal crash. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald took to Twitter Friday morning around 9:30 a.m. to say that traffic will be closed down for an hour or two. There’s no word yet on the details surrounding the crash but stay with WEAU 13 News on this developing news story.

Dairyland Power Cooperative has led a cooperative community effort leading to the construction of the Quarry Park Shelter, located on the Dairyland Reservoir in Ladysmith. The shelter is open to the public, serving local snowmobilers this winter and outdoor enthusiasts in all seasons. Dairyland provided the land and majority funding for the Quarry Park Shelter. The project was also supported by donations from the Ladysmith Driftbusters Snowmobile Club and numerous local organizations, businesses and individuals. Construction began in September 2018 and the shelter was officially open for use in December. Sustainable construction practices included the use of donated materials such as windows, fireplaces and supplies. Cedar poles salvaged from a retired transmission line were repurposed for the trim, benches and tables. The Ladysmith Driftbusters routed a snowmobile trail to the multiuse shelter for winter use. This trail is in addition to the existing 85 miles of funded trails and about 140 miles of groomed operations.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System regents have approved raising graduate tuition at eight schools and out-of-state undergraduate tuition at six schools. Resident graduate tuition will increase at Eau Claire, Green Bay, La Crosse, Oshkosh, Parkside, Stevens Point, Stout and Whitewater. Green Bay will see the biggest increase, from $7,793 to $7,996. Nonresident graduate tuition will increase at all those schools except La Crosse. Green Bay will see the largest jump, from $17,106 to $17,551. Tuition for some specialty graduate programs at La Crosse, Milwaukee, Oshkosh, Parkside and Whitewater also will increase. Nonresident undergraduate tuition, meanwhile, will increase between 1 percent and 2.92 percent at Green Bay, La Crosse, Milwaukee, Parkside, Stevens Point and Whitewater. The regents approved the increases Friday. Resident undergraduate tuition has been frozen since 2013.