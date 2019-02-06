RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-7-19

At 5:17 AM this (Thursday) morning, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call from a male subject reporting a fire at Dunn Paper on Worden Avenue East Ladysmith, The caller advised that the fire had been put out but there was still some sparks and embers that were coming from behind the wall. The Ladysmith Fire Department, Ladysmith Police and the Ladysmith ambulance responded to the scene. There were no injuries. The Ladysmith Fire Department put out the remaining embers that were near the ceiling on top of a large piece of machinery. Ladysmith firemen were at the scene for about 90 minutes.

A number of graffiti vandalism complaints were reported to Ladysmith Police Wednesday morning. Business owners and a Ladysmith Officer reported and observed graffiti on the Reisner Dentistry Building, the Old Sears Building, the Kenyon Law Office, Dr. Ostenso Eye Doctor building, and also buildings on Lake Avenue West and on West 2nd Street South in Ladysmith. These cases are under investigation by Ladysmith Police.

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – The father of a man charged with kidnapping Jayme Closs and killing the 13-year-old girl’s parents says his family’s heart is broken for the Closs family. Patrick Patterson, father of Jake Patterson, spoke exclusively to ABC News. “I most definitely want Jayme’s family to know, everyone to know that our hearts are broken for their family,” Patterson said. “I would like to humbly ask people to pray for a complete healing of Jayme’s heart, mind, and soul. And I would also ask for people to pray for that for their entire family. I’m very sorry for everything that has happened.” Patrick Patterson was in court Wednesday as his son waived his preliminary hearing and a Barron County judge bound Jake Patterson over for trial. Patterson’s arms were bound as Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald led him into the courtroom for the hearing. Patterson nodded and smiled at family seated in the room. On Oct. 15, Jake Patterson shot and killed Denise and James Closs in their home in Barron, according to prosecutors. A criminal complaint states Patterson took 13-year-old Jayme Closs to a remote home in Douglas County and kept her hidden under a bed. Jayme said she was forced to stay under the bed for 12 hours at a time with no food, water or bathroom breaks. On Jan. 10, Jake Patterson left the house and told Jayme he would be gone for five or six hours. That’s when the teen made her getaway. Jayme was able to push the weighted bins and boxes Patterson used to block her under the bed, put on a pair of his shoes, and walked out of the house in Gordon, which is about an hour north of Barron. That’s when she was able to track down a woman who was walking a dog. The woman took Jayme to a nearby house where neighbors called 911. Officers tracked down Patterson’s vehicle and took him into custody a short time later. “I did it,” Patterson told the deputies who stopped him. Patterson told investigators that he saw Jayme get on the school bus on Highway 8 during his drives to work. He said he had no idea who she was, but “he knew that was the girl he was going to take.” Patterson had no connection to the Closs family. Patterson is charged with two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, one count of Kidnapping and one count of Burglary with a Dangerous Weapon. He’s being held on a $5 million bond. Patterson’s arraignment hearing is scheduled March 27 at 1 p.m.

Parents and guardians can apply to send their children to any public school in the state through the Wisconsin Public School Open Enrollment program. The online application period for the 2019-20 school year runs through April 30 with applications available on the Department of Public Instruction website. Traditionally, children in Wisconsin are assigned to attend school in public school districts based on the location of their parent’s home. Open enrollment is a tuition-free opportunity for parents to apply for their children to attend a public school in a school district other that the one in which they live. Under public school open enrollment, parents or guardians apply during the three-month application period to the school district they wish their children to attend using the online application website. Districts will notify parents by June 7 whether their open enrollment application have been approved or denied. To find additional information about open enrollment, visit the department’s Public School Open Enrollment website at dpi.wi.gov/open-enrollment. You can call toll free at 888-245-2732.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits dropped sharply last week, a sign that layoffs are rare and the job market is strong. The Labor Department says weekly applications for jobless aid fell 19,000 to 234,000, a low level that indicates businesses are holding onto their employees. Applications are a proxy for layoffs. The four-week average, a less volatile figure, rose to 224,750. Businesses are hiring at a healthy pace that has surprised economists, who expected job gains would slow as the number of unemployed dwindled. The jobless rate stood at just 4 percent last month, when employers added 304,000 jobs, the most in nearly a year. With labor scarce, many companies are reluctant to let workers go, likely because they fear it will be hard to replace them. In its 10th year of expansion, the economy faces an unusual number of headwinds. But so far, employers have largely shrugged them off. The 35-day partial government shutdown likely sliced growth in the first quarter by roughly 0.3 percentage points at an annual rate, economists say. Other challenges loom: Slowing growth in Europe and China is weighing on U.S. exports. And an ongoing trade fight with China could further ding the U.S. economy.