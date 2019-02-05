Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-6-19

A one-two punch… heavy snow fell across the area Tuesday afternoon into the overnight hours. Looking ahead another round of snow will be moving in tonight. Impressive snow totals from Tuesday’s event. Chippewa Falls reported 10 inches of snow. Eau Claire measured 7.7 inches which is a new daily snow total record. The previous record was 7 inches on February 5th 1908. Today will be a good day to clean up any snow before more snow moves in later tonight. Timing: For now it looks like any winter weather will hold off until later tonight. Possibly as early as 8 PM or as late as 11 PM. Winter Weather Advisories go into effect at 6 PM this evening and do not expire until 6 PM Thursday. A wintry mix or even some ice can be expected along with snow through the overnight hours. Heavy snow is likely throughout the day Thursday. Impact: Several inches of accumulation are likely once again for areas which received high amounts Tuesday. Potentially dangerous travel conditions during the overnight hour Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Snow, a wintry mix and even some ice are all possible. The snow will continue through the day Thursday, heavy at time. Both the morning and evening commute could be hazardous tomorrow.

Just after 10:30 AM Tuesday morning, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call advising a man had fallen in front of the new Dairy Queen on Lake Avenue West, Ladysmith, and was unresponsive. Ladysmith Police, a Rusk County deputy, Wisconsin State Patrol and Ladysmith first responder was called to the scene. When the City Officer arrived, CPR had already been started on the 62 year old patient. According to the report, Medical control was called and CPR was stopped. The man was deceased. The Rusk County Medical Examiner was contacted. In talking with numerous people who were there, it was believed that the man had a medical emergency.

A Ladysmith Officer at 5:20 PM Tuesday, advised he was with a vehicle who was messing around on the tracks and hit a snowbank on Worden Avenue East and East 3rd Street South, Ladysmith. According to the report, the vehicle was hung up on a snowbank and footprints from the driver lead to the registered operator’s residence. After an investigation, a female subject denied driving the vehicle and advised Matthew S. Reeves, 34, called her and asked if she would cover for him. The Officer spoke with Reeves and he eventually admitted to driving the vehicle. Citations were issued to Reeves for failure to notify Law Enforcement of an accident, open intoxicant in a vehicle and Disorderly Conduct with a motor vehicle. ­

Rusk County (WQOW) – A Mondovi man was found guilty Tuesday of making bomb threats in Rusk County. A jury returned guilty verdicts of Dustin Hewitt on four counts of making a bomb scare. Prosecutors said he made the threats through Facebook and email in 2016 to the Rusk County Law Enforcement Center prompting an evacuation of the courthouse and jail. He will be sentenced in April. He made similar threats to the Eau Claire Probation and Parole Office. He was sentenced to three years in prison in that case in May 2018.

BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) — The man accused of kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. Jake Patterson, 21, is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing in Barron County Court on Wednesday morning at 11 AM. Patterson is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, one count of kidnapping and one count of armed burglary. According to a criminal complaint, Patterson outlined in detail for detectives how he shot and killed Jayme Closs’ parents Oct. 15 in their home near Barron and abducted the girl. Jayme escaped in January from the remote cabin where Patterson had been hiding her. Patterson was arrested minutes later, and he was charged Monday with two counts of homicide and kidnapping.

Rusk County has a new Wisconsin DNR Conservation Warden. Dylan Belisle (Be-lill) of Somerset, grew up like a lot of small town kids, enjoying the outdoors in all of Wisconsin’s seasons. For me, choosing to be a Warden was a progression of experiences Belisle said, adding he grew up hunting, fishing and sharing his outdoor experiences with others. Being a conservation warden allows me to be involved with the community, work with others who have the same interests, and share the outdoors with others who have yet to discover or experience all the opportunities. Belisle earned his bachelor’s degree in Resource Management Law Enforcement from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. He was hired by the DNR’s law enforcement bureau as a full-time warden about a year ago. He will be based in Ladysmith and serve Rusk County.