RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY WJBL NEWS 2-5-19

**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES in effect for most of Wisconsin this afternoon through midnight tonight.** After a quite start to the day, the weather will be ramping up later this afternoon. Followed by a rather active winter pattern in the Upper Midwest for the rest of this week. A few developing systems will be bringing us the chance for accumulating snow in the coming days. The first of which is forming right now in the Plains and will push up into the state this afternoon. A few brief glances of sunshine this morning, but the rest of the day looks cloudy with highs in the upper teens. The snow will continue through the evening interfering with the commute home. Some of the heaviest snow could be during the first part of the night, before tapering off and exiting shortly after midnight. This will be a light, powdery snow and is forecast to add up to a 2-4″ accumulation through much of our area. There may be a narrow swath of higher amounts, some indication show Eau Claire could be in this sector, but it is difficult to pinpoint exactly where that may occur. Either way, it will be enough to make for snow covered roads and will bring out the shovels and snowblowers again. Overnight temperatures will be in the low teens.

Just after Midnight this (Tuesday) morning, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on South Parker, Ladysmith. According to the report, the deputy was with a subject for field sobriety. After an investigation, two male subjects were taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail. A subject was taken to MMC Ladysmith for a blood draw. One of the subjects was on Probation and Probation was contacted. Probation placed a hold on the subject due to a felony charge.

A Ladysmith Officer and a Rusk County deputy at about 7:40 PM Monday night, responded to an address on East 8th Street South in Ladysmith,on a Disorderly Conduct complaint. According to the report, James C Griffin, 43, had allegedly spit in the face of a 38 year old female and had yelled at and threatened to hit her. Griffin was placed under arrest for Domestic Disorderly Conduct and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Several employees at Security Financial Bank were recently honored with a Lifetime Service Award from the Wisconsin Bankers Association. The award recognizes bankers who have completed at least 30 years of service in the industry. Those receiving the Lifetime Service Award in Ladysmith are Cheryl Carter, Laurae Mallinson and Jean Marcon. Cheryl Carter, a mortgage banker in SFB’s Ladysmith office, recently celebrated her 40th year in the industry. Through her banking career, she has held many positions including teller, compliance officer, BSA officer, HR manager and bank security officer. Carter has experience in the loan department and real estate lending. In 2011, she became a mortgage banker where she continues to enjoy helping Security Financial Bank customers find their forever home. Laurae Mallinson began her banking career in 1972 in bookkeeping. SFB is fortunate to have her as a teller in its Ladysmith office. Jean Marcon started at the bank in Ladysmith in 1976, took a short break to have a family and returned in 1978. She has trained as the backup beekkeeper and ran proof for 18 years. She was promoted to head teller and later became assistant cashier and booked loans. Established in 1934, Security Financial Bank is a locally-owned financial institution focused on business and agriculture with offices in Bloomer, Durand, Eau Claire, Ladysmith and River Falls.