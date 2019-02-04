WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-4-19

**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY UNTIL NOON MONDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: Barron, Burnett, Dunn, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix and Washington.** **WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY UNTIL 2 PM MONDAY for Sawyer County.** A weak front is draped through the state, with a few waves of low pressure to our west. Winds are light this morning with abundant low level moisture around, we will continue to see dense fog this morning. Areas of drizzle will also continue while a steadier light rain until later this morning. Temperatures are mild now, staying above freezing, but will be dropping throughout the day. Freezing rain is expected over the next few hours. Rainfall amounts look to be in the range of .10-0.25″ for most of us, with higher amounts to the east. Low pressure will be making a quick exit later this morning, taking much of the precipitation out to the east. Some icing is occurring this morning, as temperatures will be dropping down into the 20’s through the day. Winds will also increase with strengthening west and northwest breezes. Scattered flurries will be possible the rest of the day with a mostly cloudy sky. Some clearing may arrive at night while temperatures drop further, down into the single digits.

In Rusk County news over the weekend, Friday morning just after 8 AM, Rusk County deputies made a home check with Probation at a residence on Hanson Lane, Glen Flora. According to the Police log, after an investigation, a female was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Sunday morning at 7:50, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a transfer from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office advising of a one vehicle accident on County Highway D, Conrath. Rusk County deputies, Wisconsin State Patrol, Sheldon ambulance and the Sheldon Fire Department responded to the scene. According to the report, the driver was out of the vehicle and walking around. The female was complaining of having chest pains. No transport was reported. No other information was available.

Just before 11 PM Friday night, a Ladysmith Officer went to an address on Sabin Avenue East in an attempt to locate a male subject for an active Rusk County Warrant. The subject, Christopher M. Bodner, 37, was located and arrested for the Warrant without incident. A Rusk County deputy Saturday morning just before 3 AM, observed a fire on the lake at OJ Falge Park with 2 individuals standing near it. A Ladysmith Officer responded to the location and spoke with the individuals about the fire. A male subject was informed to put out the fire and that he needed to leave the park since it closed at 11 PM. The subject claimed that he did not know that he could not be in the park at this time or have a fire in this location. They were putting out the fire and were asked to grab their property and leave the park. The male subject asked if he could take his backpack that was in the reeds with him. The Officer looked in the backpack and found alcohol. The male subject was then issued a citation for underage possession of alcohol and the alcohol was confiscated.

Last year, 240 sponsors provided meals to thousands of students across the state through the Summer Food Service Program. The Department of Public Instruction is seeking new and renewal sponsors to meet the needs of economically disadvantaged children during the 2019 summer break from school. Sponsors can be Public or private nonprofit school food authorities, Public or private nonprofit summer camps, Units of local, municipal, county tribal, or state governments, Public or private colleges or universities that are currently participating in the National Youth Sports and Precollege Programs, and Private nonprofit organizations. During the summer months of 2018, 240 Summer Food Service Program sponsors provided 2.9 million free meals to children from low-income families. All sponsors for the 2019 program year must complete the online Summer Food Service Program application.

