RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-1-19

A little bit of light snow early this morning, but most spots only received a dusting. Also most locations woke up to sub-zero temperatures once again, but thanks to sunshine and southerly winds it’s beginning to warm back into the positive digits for several spots. Even warmer temperatures arrive for the weekend. The upper level pattern that was responsible for the bitter cold we have endured is lifting out and will retreat back into Canada. This will lead to a milder day today, and though it will remain colder than average, it will feel much better with highs in the teens. We will see a mix of clouds and sun through the day. As the jet stream returns to a more zonal flow, milder Pacific air will be arriving this weekend. The jet will also carry the next low through the Northern Plains, tracking to our north. Moisture will initially be limited, leading to southerly flow and the return of low level clouds on Saturday. It will warm further with highs getting back above freezing. Not much of a drop at night and then some drizzle is forecast to develop overnight and on Sunday. Morning temperatures could support a bit of icing, but it looks to remain above freezing for the most part. Outside of the drizzle, it will be cloudy and mild Sunday with highs in the low 40’s.

The past three days in the American Midwest have been about endurance, as a breathtaking cold settles in over a massive stretch of the country. The record-setting frigid temperatures-some of the coldest on the planet Thursday-have frozen the Great Lakes, taxed electrical and natural gas infrastructure, endangers livestock and tested the mettle of millions who are used to the cold but had never experienced anything like this. In some areas Thursday, temperatures dropped below minus 50 degrees, and the extreme weather was blamed for several deaths across the region, including people who appear to have frozen to death in Milwaukee, Detroit and Rochester, MN. From Minnesota to New York, the polar vortex again prompted school closures, mail service interruptions and thousands of flight cancellations, many of them in and out of Chicago. More than 680 temperature records were broken or tied this week, according to the Midwestern Regional Climate Center.

Thursday afternoon just after 2 PM, a female subject advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that a male is at her cabin on Highway 73, Sheldon, and he is very intoxicated. The caller advised that the male was supposed to have an appointment with his Probation Agent, however he wasn’t going due to his intoxication. The Sheriff’s Office made contact with a Probation Agent and requested if contact with the subject to place him in custody. At 2:45 PM a Rusk County deputy was in contact with the male subject and advised he had a PBT reading of .22. The subject was placed into custody for the drinking violation and was transported to the Rusk County jail.

At 3:25 PM Thursday the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office requested the Ladysmith Police Department to respond to the Probation and Parole Office to pick up a subject who has a Probation Warrant. A City Officer responded and arrested William R. Richardson, 34, and was transported to the Rusk County jail.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) — An objection is filed in a Chippewa County lawsuit against Gordy’s Market. In late December, Nash Finch Company filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit saying Gordy’s violated a ‘customer supply agreement.’ In the lawsuit, Nash Finch claims Gordy’s Market owes more than $46 million – that was as of December 17.During a hearing in early January, Milwaukee attorney Michael Polsky was appointed as receiver. Gordy’s filed the objection to the lawsuit Wednesday in Chippewa County.

Barron County (WQOW) Barron County authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a convicted sex offender after a 14-year-old girl told police he raped her. 32 year old Jeremiah Paquin, of Wausau, is now charged with three felonies in Barron County: sexual assault of a child under the age of 16 by the use of force, using a computer to facilitate a sex crime and exposing intimate parts. According to the criminal complaint, Paquin first contacted the victim via Facebook and repeatedly asked her for nude photos. The girl told police Paquin messaged her, saying he was passing through Cameron and wanted to meet up with her. She said he sat in his car outside her home overnight until she let him in the next day. The victim told police, after the assault, Paquin threatened to choke her id she told police. Paquin is a registered sex offender. He was previously convicted of second degree sexual assault of a child in Barron County. A warrant for Paquin’s arrest has been issued. He is not in custody at this time.

(WEAU) — The community of Barron has been through a lot since the disappearance and discovery of Jayme Closs and now they are being invited to come together to heal. The community of Barron is invited to take part in event designed to help residents handle grief and loss in a healthy way. The presentation is entitled, “Our Resilient Community,” and will take place February 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Barron Area Community Center. Grief expert Kal W. Rissman will be the speaker for the event. The event is free but you are asked to RSVP by February 14 by calling 715-537-3575.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin announced more than $21 million in U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Emergency Relief federal funding to repair roads and bridges damaged by last year’s severe storms and flooding in communities across Wisconsin. Last summer, torrential rain and severe flooding damaged roads and bridges, homes and businesses across Wisconsin. “I saw firsthand the damage to our roads and bridges and I spoke to Wisconsinites who were concerned that their communities would not have the resources they needed to repair and rebuild after last year’s devastating flooding and storms,” said Senator Baldwin. “Today, I’m happy to announce more than $21 million will go towards helping these Wisconsin communities come back stronger than ever.” As storms and flooding continued in Wisconsin, Senator Baldwin repeatedly called on President Trump to act quickly to make federal funds available and support recovery efforts in communities across the state.