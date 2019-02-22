mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

Louis “Lou” Johnson

Louis “Lou” Johnson, 62, of Ladysmith, passed away at his home on February 12.  He is survived by his 3 children, Angel Marquardt of Ladysmith, Jesse Johnson of Ladysmith, and Dustin Johnson of Isanti, MN.  6 grandchildren, 2 brothers, Duane Johnson of Prentice and Greg Johnson of Hawkins.

Memorial services for Lou Johnson will be held at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, February 28, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Doug Sorenson officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Hawkins in the Spring.  Visitation for friends and family will be from 11 AM until service time on Thursday at the Funeral Home. 

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • RUSK COUNTY NEWS February 22, 2019
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-22-19 **WINTER STORM WATCH 6 PM SATURDAY TO 6 PM SUNDAY** We finish up the work week with dry weather under a mix of sunshine and clouds. As the jet stream continues to dig across the southwest states, it will lift northward into the Midwest, leading to some warming. We should feel some […]
  • Wisconsin Sports 2-22 February 22, 2019
    Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)  February 22, 2019 (Friday) at 4:32 am  Dale Forbis >>Bucks Hold On To Edge Boston Celtics 98-97 (Milwaukee, WI) — Khris Middleton hit an important three-pointer and the Milwaukee Bucks held on for a narrow 98-97 win at home over Boston Thursday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points […]
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.