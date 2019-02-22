Louis “Lou” Johnson
Louis “Lou” Johnson, 62, of Ladysmith, passed away at his home on February 12. He is survived by his 3 children, Angel Marquardt of Ladysmith, Jesse Johnson of Ladysmith, and Dustin Johnson of Isanti, MN. 6 grandchildren, 2 brothers, Duane Johnson of Prentice and Greg Johnson of Hawkins.
Memorial services for Lou Johnson will be held at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, February 28, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Doug Sorenson officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Hawkins in the Spring. Visitation for friends and family will be from 11 AM until service time on Thursday at the Funeral Home.
