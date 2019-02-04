Kristine M Burch
Kristine M Burch, 49 of Sheldon, died Wednesday, January 30, at her home. She is survived by her husband, Bruce, Children Jessie and Jake both of Sheldon, Parents, Jim and Cathy Mikunda of Conrath, 2 brothers, Dan Mikunda of Ladysmith and Dave Mikunda of Fall Creek.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, February 9, at 11 AM at St John’s Catholic Church in Sheldon. Friends may call on Friday, February 8th after 4 PM at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith and again on Saturday morning at the church for an hour prior to the service. Interment will be at a later date.
- Rusk County News February 4, 2019WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-4-19 **WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY UNTIL NOON MONDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: Barron, Burnett, Dunn, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix and Washington.** **WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY UNTIL 2 PM MONDAY for Sawyer County.** A weak front is draped through the state, with a few waves of low pressure to our west. Winds are light this […]
- Walter J. Albrecht February 4, 2019Walter J. Albrecht died on Wednesday, January 30, at Cornell Care Center. He is survived by his wife, Eleanor, 2 sons, Ron and Gary, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service for Walter Albrecht will be held on Saturday, February 9, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith at 11 AM with Pastor Bert […]