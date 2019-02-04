Kristine M Burch, 49 of Sheldon, died Wednesday, January 30, at her home. She is survived by her husband, Bruce, Children Jessie and Jake both of Sheldon, Parents, Jim and Cathy Mikunda of Conrath, 2 brothers, Dan Mikunda of Ladysmith and Dave Mikunda of Fall Creek.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, February 9, at 11 AM at St John’s Catholic Church in Sheldon. Friends may call on Friday, February 8th after 4 PM at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith and again on Saturday morning at the church for an hour prior to the service. Interment will be at a later date.